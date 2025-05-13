Late Collapse Leaves Brooklyn FC with 2-2 Draw

May 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women (10-8-9) returned home to Maimonides Park and looked for back-to-back wins, but a late equalizer from Spokane Zephyr FC (10-8-8) saw the match end in a 2-2 draw.

Brooklyn FC nearly scored six minutes into the match when midfielder Mackenzie Pluck and forward Caroline Kelly combined for a one-two. Kelly fired a shot at Spokane goalkeeper Hope Hisey, who made a save to keep the game scoreless.

In the 9th minute, midfielder Samantha Kroeger intercepted the ball at midfield and drove forward before shooting from outside the box. Hisey again made the stop, but forward Jessica Garziano pounced on the rebound to give Brooklyn a 1-0 lead.

"I think the team is what kept us going this entire season. We're all here for each other," said Kroeger. "Obviously, we're a family, and I think that just sticking together through the highs and lows is what was really important throughout the season, considering we worked out a tough hand for sure."

Brooklyn doubled their lead in the 17th minute. After a free kick, Garziano played it to midfielder Hope Breslin, who lofted a ball to Kelly. Without taking a touch, Kelly struck the ball in the back of the net, extending the lead to 2-0.

Brooklyn carried the two-goal lead until the 70th minute, when Spokane winger Emina Ekic found herself one-on-one with goalkeeper Neeku Purcell. Brooklyn center back Tori Hansen pulled Ekic down by the arm. The referee immediately showed a red card, reducing Brooklyn to 10 players.

"That's the game, as soon as the ref calls it, you can't go back," said full back Leah Scarpelli. "I think we got together as a group and figured out what we're gonna do, and how we're gonna change as a group and work together, trying to stay positive."

On the ensuing free kick, Spokane defender Sydney Cummings capitalized on a rebound to cut the deficit to 2-1.

In stoppage time, Spokane forward Allison Cook received a pass outside the box, turned, and fired a low shot that snuck into the bottom corner. The late goal leveled the match at 2-2, denying Brooklyn the win.

"We need to keep the same mentality. That's the key, because they are all very good players. They are all professionals," said Sporting Director Jevin Tenjo, "We need to fix some details within the game, but the mentality is super important right now.

On May 24th, Brooklyn FC will host the last match of the inaugural season at Maimonides Park against the league's top Carolina Ascent FC (13-7-5).







