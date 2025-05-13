Sun Step up for Spanish-Speaking Soccer Fans

May 13, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Embracing Tampa's deep Hispanic roots-and its love of soccer-Tampa Bay Sun FC is launching a partnership with Language Services Associates, a major language interpretation and translation company, to create an even more inclusive fan experience and grow its connection with a key audience.

Language Services Associates, Inc. (LSA), which provides interpretation for industries from banking to healthcare to sports, will soon provide those services to the Sun, Tampa Bay's first professional women's soccer team. LSA is now the official interpretation and translation partner of the Tampa Bay Sun Football Club.

Reaching Spanish-speaking fans is vital for the team's continued growth. According to U.S. Census data from 2019-2023:

People who identify as Hispanic or Latino make up more than a quarter of the City of Tampa's population.

Nearly a third of the city's residents speak a language other than English at home.

Sun fans will have more options as LSA adds its services in the coming months, including:

Spanish-speaking services for phone ticket purchases, as well as support in hundreds of other languages

Information available in Spanish on many of the team's printed materials

Spanish directional signage at Riverfront Stadium, the team's home field in Tampa

"The community we call home is a melting pot with a great and storied history. This partnership will make sure that's part of every match," said Christina Unkel, Tampa Bay Sun FC President and General Manager.

Connecting with History and Heritage

Spanish is the second most-spoken language in America, and its role in Tampa Bay's history runs especially deep.

Tampa is home to Ybor City, its well-known historic Latin Quarter.

West Tampa-just west of Riverfront Stadium at Blake High School, where the Sun play their home matches-was settled well over a century ago by Cuban and Spanish immigrants who came here to work in cigar factories.

Tampa Bay is home to the only trilingual newspaper in the country, La Gaceta, printed in English, Spanish, and Italian.

"At LSA, we believe that language should never be a barrier to passion. That is why we are excited to partner with the Tampa Bay Sun to dismantle these barriers, ensuring that every fan-regardless of their native language-can fully embrace the sport they love," said Scott Cooper, CEO of LSA.

"Our mission is straightforward: to create a more inclusive, engaging, and enjoyable experience for the entire community. Together, we are not just broadening access; we are bringing fans together through the universal love of sports."

Interpretation and Innovation

LSA has a proven record of advancing access and technology as the official interpretation and translation partner of another soccer team, the men's Major League Soccer franchise Philadelphia Union.

An American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter from LSA signs the National Anthem before every Union home game. These interpreters are integral to Deaf and Hard of Hearing fans, allowing them to follow games with interpreted interviews, announcements, conferences, and more-on the field and online.

LSA will bring this same service to Tampa for the 2025/26 season of the Gainbridge Super League. Expect an ASL interpreter at each Sun home game, connecting the on-field action with an increasingly diverse and international fan base.

Using cutting-edge tech, LSA is also delivering AI interpretation for non-English speaking players on the Union team. This allows players to understand their coaches' English words in real time, hearing the communication in their native languages. LSA may ultimately bring this technology to Tampa, as well.







