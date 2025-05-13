Power FC Falls to Spokane Zephyr FC, 1-2

May 13, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







2024/25 USL Super League Regular Season (Spring)

Power FC (5-13-7, 22 PTS) 1 vs 2 Spokane Zephyr FC (11-8-8, 41 PTS)

Tuesday, May 13

Audi Field

Player Notes

Defender Madison Wolfbauer notched the equalizer for Power FC off DC Power Football Club's 74th-minute penalty kick. Wolfbauer logged four clearances and one interception.

Fitch appeared in her 25th-straight start, a team-high.

Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino appeared in her sixth consecutive start and logged four saves.

Defender Madison Murnin was recognized as the Agile Defensive Player of the Match. Murnin recorded two tackles, nine clearances and made one interception for Power FC.

Match Notes

DC Power Football Club held possession for 55% of the match.

Power FC moved to 0-3-1 all-time against Spokane Zephyr FC.

DC Power Football Club played its fourth match in club history against Spokane.

Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Susanna Fitch, Anna Bagley, Amber DiOrio (Myra Konte 71'), Madison Wolfbauer, Madison Murnin, Katie Duong, Emily Colton, Loza Abera, Carleigh Frilles (Yuuka Kurosaki 83') and Gianna Gourley (Jennifer Cudjoe 45').

Unused Substitutes: Adelaide Gay, Alex Kirnos, Charlie Estcourt and Nicole Douglas.

Head Coach: Phil Nana

________________________________________________________________________________

Spokane Zephyr FC Lineup: Hope Hisey, Taylor Aylmer, Sarah Clark, Sydney Cummings, Emina Ekic, Alyssa Bourgeois, Haley Thomas, Mckenzie Weinert (Natalie Viggiano 64'), Sophia Braun, Katie Murray (Emma Jaskaniec 23') and Allison Cook (Jodi Ulkekul 90+6').

Unused Substitutes: Isobel Nino, Marley Canales, Wayny Balata and Reese Tappan.

Head Coach: Jo Johnson

DC Power FC Post-Match Quotes

Interim Head Coach Phil Nana

On DC Power Football Club's overall performance against Spokane...

"For the team, it wasn't for the lack of trying," Nana said. "I'm still proud of what they were able to do out there. The resiliency again to fight back from being down one. We'll go back and look at film and see exactly what went wrong, what needs to improve and try to build on the things we did well."

On Wolfbauer taking the penalty kick...

"Pre-match, we always pick our top four penalty kick takers as a staff and between them they decide who's going to take it depending on who's most confident or who sees something that others don't," Nana said. "They make those decisions on the field. Madison felt it today and it was a good PK."

Defender Madison Wolfbauer

On her penalty kick goal to equalize in the 74th-minute...

"Against Spokane at home in the Fall, I took two penalty kicks against them," Wolfbauer said. "I took them both the opposite way so I knew she would dive that way if I was to step up. Just got up there to the spot and Carleigh did a great job of getting the PK. I was just there to finish it and glad I could do that for the team."

On how Power FC's equalizing goal propelled their fight through the rest of the match...

"Them missing the penalty kick gave us that momentum and us making the penalty kick," Wolfbauer said. "We really do thrive off that as a group and I think if you look at the last couple of games we've really come together as a team. Phil talks about all the time as a family as well. We're feeding off each other's energy and momentum and you can feel it."







