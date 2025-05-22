U-14 Players Jayden Staines and Troy Raneses Invited to U.S. Soccer ID Camp

May 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







For the third time this year, Republic FC Academy players Jayden Staines and Troy Raneses will have the opportunity to represent the Indomitable Club on the national stage. They have been invited to participate in the U.S. Soccer Boys U-14 National ID Camp at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center from May 23 to 28.

Staines and Raneses earned a spot on the roster for the first U-14 national camp of the year after impressing at a regional I.D. camp in February. The U-14 Talent Identification Program is designed to discover a larger base of top talents at a younger age group and build the player pool foundation for the U-15 Boys' National Team. It is where Republic FC's Da'vian Kimbrough first entered the national soccer program in 2023, before going on to earn two training camp call-ups. Earlier this year, he was the only player from USL Championship selected to the U-15 camp roster.

Earlier this month, Sacramento's U-15, U-16, and U-17 squads punched their way to the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs with strong performances at the MLS NEXT Flex Tournament in Maryland. The U-13 and U-14 teams are currently ranked 1st and 3rd in their respective age groups and will have the chance to lift more silverware as their seasons close out at several tournaments across the West Coast.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.