Bravos to Face Santos Laguna in a Friendly Match at Southwest University Park
May 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, TEXAS - The FC Juárez Bravos will take the pitch at Southwest University Park on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 7 p.m. in an international friendly match against Santos Laguna, as part of their preparations for the 2025 Liga MX Apertura and 2025 Leagues Cup.
The match marks the Bravos' final tune-up before the Liga MX season begins and will be an opportunity for fans in the Borderplex region to witness top-tier Mexican soccer. It will also be the first time the two teams meet in a public friendly match, following their closed-door encounter in April 2016 at Territorio Santos Modelo.
In addition to the July 5 match in El Paso, FC Juárez will face New Mexico United (USL Championship) on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, further rounding out their preseason slate.
The Bravos' players report to Ciudad Juárez on Thursday, May 29, and medical evaluations will continue through May 31. On-field training will begin Monday, June 2, at the Bravos Complex. Additional preseason travel details will be announced soon.
Bravos vs. Santos Laguna exhibition tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 27. Fans are encouraged to follow FC Juárez's official social media channels for the latest updates and ticketing information or via southwestuniversitypark.com.
EVENT DETAILS
Event: FC Juárez Bravos vs. Santos Laguna
Date : Saturday, July 5
Location : Southwest University Park
Gates Open : 6 p.m.
Kickoff : 7 p.m.
Tickets : On sale Tuesday, May 27 at 10 a.m.
FC JUÁREZ BRAVOS
Website : fcjuarez.com
Instagram : @fc_juarez
Facebook : @futbolclubjuarez
X : @fcjuarezoficial
SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK
Website : southwestuniversitypark.com
Instagram/Facebook : @southwestuniversityparkep
