Your ID Inc. to Present First International Soccer Friendly at Centreville Bank Stadium on Sunday, June 1 at 4:00 PM E.T.

May 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, RI - Your ID Inc. announced today that the first-ever international soccer friendly match to be held at Centreville Bank Stadium is set to take place on Sunday, June 1, 2025. The landmark match, featuring the men's national teams of Puerto Ricoand Nicaragua, is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via YourIDTickets.com.

"We're proud to partner with Your ID Inc. to present Centreville Bank Stadium's first international soccer match," said Paul Byrne, General Manager of Centreville Bank Stadium. "Global soccer continues to captivate fans around the world, and we're thrilled to bring this exciting matchup between Puerto Rico and Nicaragua to the Ocean State."

The men's national teams of Puerto Rico and Nicaragua are presently in competition within CONCACAF for a chance to play in the world's most significant international soccer tournament in 2026. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early to witness a dynamic international friendly fixture between Puerto Rico and Nicaragua on June 1 at 4:00 p.m ET. Your ID Inc. will offer a 15 percent off presale promotion for those who purchase tickets May 5-6.

"It's an honor to bring the energy of world-class soccer to this incredible new venue and community," said Tulaib Faizy, CEO, Your ID Inc. "We're thankful for the passion Centreville Bank Stadium has for the game. We look forward to this event setting the tone for what's to come at Your ID Inc. as we kick off a future filled with thrilling global soccer experiences."

The first-of-its-kind soccer event at Centreville Bank Stadium on June 1 produced by Your ID Inc. will feature a family-friendly pre-game Fan Fest with live music, food vendors, special guests and experiential activations. More pregame and match day details, to be announced.







