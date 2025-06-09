Takeaways from Roots' 0-0 Draw Versus El Paso Locomotive

June 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Roots earned a point in the USL Championship Western Conference table on Saturday at the Coliseum as they played to a scoreless draw with visiting El Paso Locomotive. While not the most exciting outcome, it's a step in the right direction for the club who now sit at 3-2-7 on the year, and are only two points back from a potential playoff position.

The club's next action comes next Saturday in Colorado Springs as Roots take on the Switchbacks at 6 PM PT. Until then, we draw some key conclusions from their home draw versus El Paso:

B-B-B-Benny and the Roots

The Benny Feilhaber era of Roots soccer began on Saturday at the Coliseum. And while a home win would have been the ideal outcome, a clean sheet draw versus one of the league's best offenses isn't too shabby either.

The match gave a very early glimpse of a more press-oriented style, possibly one aspect of a concrete identity that Feilhaber says is key for the club to develop.

"I want to have the ability to say 'That's the way Oakland plays," Feilhaber said. "I think that's an incredibly important thing."

Return of the Mack

Kendall McIntosh returned to his home between the posts on Saturday following a brief stint on the injured list - and did so without missing a beat. McIntosh earned his third clean sheet of the season, just two back of the top spot league-wide. Earning a clean sheet is impressive enough on its own, but entering the match, El Paso was one of the league's most high-powered offenses - sitting second in the league in both goals scored and shot attempts.

Coming Up Empty

On the reverse side of the coin, El Paso put up a clean sheet as well. It's becoming an uncomfortable trend for Roots at home who have now failed to score in five of their seven matches at the Coliseum this year.

Oakland's goose egg on Saturday was not for lack of opportunities, as there were multiple moments in the match that looked as if Roots would surely score, only to come up empty. The defense found a way to hold up their end of the bargain, now the attacking side of the ball needs to find a way to capitalize on the scoring chances they create.







