Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Louisville City FC: June 11, 2025

June 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







After falling 1-0 to Miami FC at Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday, Rhode Island FC will look for a quick rebound on Wednesday when it heads to Lynn Family Stadium for a midweek matchup with USL Championship-leading Louisville City FC. Although Louisville is yet to lose in front of its home fans in 2025, the same was true when RIFC rolled out of Louisville with a pair of dominant wins last season - including a thrilling 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinal win that saw RIFC dismantle top-seeded Louisville 3-0. Rhode Island FC is the only club since October 2023 to defeat Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium, and will look to repeat its incredible history against one of the USL Championship's most dominant teams when it makes its third-ever trip to Kentucky on Wednesday. Ahead of a highly-anticipated rematch of the 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinal, here is everything you need to know.

AT A GLANCE

Date | Saturday, June 14

Kickoff | 8:00 p.m. ET

Location | Lynn Family Stadium - Louisville, Kentucky

Broadcast | ESPN2

Radio | 790 The Score (790 AM), Sirius XM

Social | @rhodeislandfc (X, Instagram, Facebook)

Game Hashtag | #LOUvRI

Last Meeting | Nov. 9, 2024: LOU 0-3 RI - 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinal - Louisville, KY.

LOUISVILLE CITY FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 1-Damian Las, 12-Danny Faundez, 30-Ryan Troutman

DEFENDERS (11): 2-Aiden Mcfadden, 3-Jake Morris, 4-Sean Totsch, 5-Arturo Ordóñez, 13-Amadou Dia, 15-Manny Perez, 24-Josh Jones, 32-Kyle Adams, 70-Issac Cano, 80-Hayden Stamps, 83-Brandon Dayes

MIDFIELDERS (6): 6-Zach Duncan, 8-Carlos Moguel Jr., 11-Nial Mccabe, 17-Taylor Davila, 27-Evan Davila, 31-Kevon Lambert

FORWARDS (7): 7-Ray Serrano, 9-Phillip Goodrum, 10-Brian Ownby, 16-Adrien Perez, 23-Sam Gleadle, 25-Jansen Wilson, 53-Cameron Lancaster

Running it Back

Louisville City FC shattered records in 2024, breaking the USL Championship record for single-season home wins with 16, winning a club-best 24 games overall, and scoring a staggering club-record 89 goals en route to the 2024 Players' Shield trophy. Despite having one of the best regular seasons in USL Championship history, the club somehow found a way to add to its decorated list of accolades 2025, picking up where it left off with a 7W-0L-4T record to start 2025 - the longest unbeaten start to a season in club history, and the only remaining unbeaten club in the USL Championship. The club has only lost six times since the start of its 2024 campaign and averages 1.5 goals per game this season, having outscored opponents 8-1 at Lynn Family Stadium in regular-season competition.

You Shall Not Pass

Louisville's defensive line has been near-impenetrable this season. Through 11 games, it has conceded a league-low six goals, and has not conceded more than one goal in a game this year in all competitions. Through five games at Lynn Family Stadium, the club is 4W-0L-1T, and went 391 minutes without conceding at home to start the season before giving up its first and only goal in front of its home fans last time out against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Goalkeeper Damian Las leads the defensive effort between the sticks with a league-high five clean sheets, four of which have come at Lynn Family Stadium. In net, Las has Louisville sitting atop the USL Championship with an 80.65 save percentage.

Serrano Continues to Shine

Through 11 games, nine LouCity players have found the back of the net at least once, and four have netted multiple goals in a well-balanced attacking unit. Ray Serrano leads the charge with four goals in his fourth season with the league leaders, and is on pace to surpass a breakout year in 2024 that saw him score a career-high eight goals. After exploding for three goals in his first four games of the regular season this year, Serrano scored the game-winner against the Rowdies last time out to claim possession of first place in the USL Championship standings with a 2-1 win.

RHODE ISLAND FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 22-Jackson Lee, 1-Koke Vegas, 13-Will Meyer

DEFENDERS (7): 4-Hugo Bacharach, 6-Aimé Mabika, 14-Rio Hope-Gund, 15-Frank Nodarse, 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 5-Grant Stoneman, 24-Karifa Yao, 16-Cole Dewhurst

MIDFIELDERS (10): 80-Isaac Angking, 18-Joe Brito, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 8-Taimu Okiyoshi, 21-Maxi Rodriguez, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson, 19-Kevin Vang, 23-Marc Ybarra

FORWARDS (3): 10-Albert Dikwa, 11-Noah Fuson, 9-JJ Williams

A Familiar Feeling

Last season, a slow start was electrified by a dominant 5-2 win at Louisville City FC on June 22. Prior to its trip to Kentucky, RIFC had won just one game with a 1W-4L-9T record to start its inaugural season. However, the historic win was enough to completely turn the season around, sending RIFC on a seven-game unbeaten run that shot it up the Eastern Conference table and eventually fueled its historic run to the USL Championship Final in its inaugural season. Following a similar timeline this season, Khano Smith's squad will hope to repeat history after losing back-to-back home games for the first time, in need of a similar momentum shift ahead of a busy league slate in June. Despite its struggles at Centreville Bank Stadium this season, the Ocean State club has been dangerous away from home, where it has won four-straight games in all competitions and has outscored opponents 9-1 in that timeframe. Ahead of Wednesday's game, RIFC will hope for more of the same after ending last season as the only team to leave Lynn Family Stadium unscathed.

Home Away from Home

Louisville's record-breaking, near-perfect home record over the last two seasons has just one blip in the radar - Rhode Island FC. The Ocean State club is unbeaten (2W-0L-1T) in three all-time meetings against LouCity, including a pair of wins in Louisville, and enters Wednesday's matchup as the only club in 606 days to beat LouCity at Lynn Family Stadium dating back to the end of the 2023 season. The five goals Rhode Island FC scored in its 5-2 win in the 2024 regular season were the most ever scored by a visiting team in Lynn Family Stadium's five-year history, and marked just the second time in Louisville City FC history that the club had given up five goals in a single game. It's 3-0 win in the Eastern Conference Semifinals later that season made even more history, cementing RIFC as the only team to ever win in Louisville twice in one season, and ending a 10-year streak of Louisville advancing the the Eastern Conference Final in every season of its existence. A win on the road on Wednesday would not only be a much-needed rebound after a disappointing loss over the weekend, but would also make RIFC the only team in USL Championship history to win three times at Lynn Family Stadium.

Loading the Attack

A frustrating, but positive trend continued in RIFC's 1-0 loss vs. Miami FC last time out. Despite falling victim to its second-straight clean sheet at home, Rhode Island FC continued to show promise in the attack, surpassing 55 percent possession and taking at least 13 shots for the sixth-straight regular-season game, sending in a season-high 32 crosses in the process. Despite the onslaught of attacking chances, RIFC has struggled to convert recently, scoring more than one goal in just one of those six games and suffering three shutouts. If Khano Smith's squad can manage to put away chances at a higher clip and be more clinical in the attacking third, an attack showing great potential could become extremely dangerous in the coming weeks.







