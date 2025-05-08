Kickoff Time Change: May 24 Match Moved to 6PM for KCAL 9 Broadcast
May 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC is thrilled to announce that our May 24th home match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks will now kick off at 6:00 PM instead of 7:00 PM.
The reason?
KCAL 9 will be broadcasting the match live - marking the first time in club history that a home game will air on local television.
This is a major moment not just for OCSC, but for the soccer community in Orange County.
It's a sign of growing visibility, growing belief, and growing pride in local football.
As a result of the earlier kickoff:
VIP Beer Fest will now begin at 3:00 PM, giving fans plenty of time to enjoy the festivities before the action starts.
We can't wait to see the stands full and the cameras rolling. Let's make it a night to remember.
Friday, May 24
Kickoff: 6:00 PM
Championship Soccer Stadium
Live on KCAL 9
Let's show the world what For County looks like.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
