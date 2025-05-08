Gritty Effort Falls Short for North Carolina FC against MLS Foe

by Fran Stuchbury

May 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC









North Carolina FC vs. Charlotte FC

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina FC vs. Charlotte FC(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

North Carolina FC lost to Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC, 4-1, in the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in front of 4,155 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park Tuesday evening.

The match went to extra time after a scoreless 90 minutes. Charlotte FC had eight shots on target compared to two by NCFC.

"It's against a good opponent obviously; our guys dug in and competed," said North Carolina Head Coach John Bradford. "To take this group to extra time, pretty good chances, and not come away with a little bit was obviously disappointing for our group."

"For the majority of the game it was very even, created some good chances and we defended well. As it got into the overtime a couple of defensive lapses, we gave up some goals and we had to play catch up from there."

In extra time Charlotte scored first with a goal in the 97th minute by forward Liel Abada. He signed with Charlotte FC from Celtic FC on March 7, 2024, and also plays with the Israel National Team.

North Carolina got the equalizer two minutes later in the 99th minute from defender Rafa Mentzingen. He has been a member of the team since the 2023 season.

"I think it shows how close the levels are," said Mentzingen on playing an MLS team. "I think until they started tapping into the match and bringing quality players in the game, it was pretty even. Of course they have more depth than we have. It was an even game, good match."

"To have an immediate response, was so important. For us to claw and get right back in the game, from that point we had to do a better job not conceding any other chances as well," Bradford added.

Charlotte FC took the lead back at 2-1 in the 104th minute with a score from forward Patrick Agyemang. He played at Rhode Island and was the 12th pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. He started playing for the United States National team in January of this year.

Charlotte added to their lead in the 119th minute with a score from midfielder Nikola Petković. He signed with the team on February 15, 2024 and plays for the Serbia National Team. He also plays for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Crown Legacy FC.

The visitors added one final score in the 120th minute from forward Kerwin Vargas. Vargas has been with the team since the 2024 season.

Charlotte advanced to the Round of 16 where they will face D.C. United with a date and time to be determined.

The U.S. Open Cup was founded in 1914 and is the country's oldest single-game elimination national soccer tournament. MLS's Los Angeles FC won the cup last year by defeating Sporting Kansas City 3-1.

"Hopefully the fans that came, if they were NCFC fans, Charlotte FC fans or just soccer fans, see what kind of product we have here," Bradford said of the crowd of over 4,000 on Tuesday night. "(We have) the ability to have an entertaining game and environment. The 4,000 fans we had hopefully make their way back."

North Carolina's next game will be at home on Friday against Orange County SC at 7 pm est.

