Preview: Hounds at Louisville City FC
May 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
Fresh off the high of their U.S. Open Cup win Wednesday, the Hounds have to gather themselves for one of their toughest tests of the league season when they travel to face a Louisville City FC team that is still unbeaten in USL Championship play.
The degree of difficulty is borne out by the fact the Hounds are a bigger betting underdog against Louisville than they were for their midweek win over an MLS team, New York City FC. But the Hounds have had more success than most going on the road against the Eastern Conference power, amassing a 4-3-1 record in the Bluegrass State since Bob Lilley took the reins in 2018.
The Hounds were able to come away with the win over NYCFC while still rotating their squad. Augi Williams was an unused substitute, and Junior Etou and Aidan O'Toole were not in the 18, leaving all fresh for the weekend. Bertin Jacquesson's workload increased to 45 minutes in his return from injury, and the club got productive first professional starts out of Guillaume Vacter and Max Broughton in a winning effort.
On the opposite side, Louisville was a bit unfortunate Wednesday to come up a goal short in their Open Cup match against Minnesota United FC despite having more chances in the contest. Coach Danny Cruz was less compelled to rotate players, having last played against Lexington on May 1 in the newly minted (and mint julep-ed) "Kentucky Derby Derby," but now they will be facing the same three-day turnaround as the Hounds.
The Lou City squad is potent, with a back line anchored by former USLC Defender of the Year for the Hounds, Arturo Ordóñez. They have no shortage of attacking options with Ray Serrano leading the team with three goals, alongside a pair of players with double-digit goal seasons in their Championship past, Phillip Goodrum and Adrien Pérez.
Saturday's contest will be aired locally on SportsNet Pittsburgh. In the event that Pittsburgh Pirates baseball coverage runs long on SNP, the match will begin live on their alternate channel, SportsNet Pittsburgh+, and SportsNet Pittsburgh will join coverage in progress.
Other ways to catch Saturday's matchup are the live stream on CBS Sports Golazo Network and radio coverage across North America on SiriusXM FC, Channel 157.
Match info
Riverhounds (2-4-1) vs. Louisville City FC (5-0-2)
Date: Saturday, May 10
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, Ky.
Odds: Hounds +450 / Draw +300 / Louisville -195 at FanDuel
TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo Network
Radio: SiriusXM FC, Channel 157
Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center
Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter
Match hashtags: #LOUvPIT and #Grittsburgh
