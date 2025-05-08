Indy Eleven Falls in PKs at MLS Philadelphia Union in US Open Cup

May 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Chester, Pa. - Indy Eleven battled one of the top teams in the MLS Philadelphia Union through 120 minutes and penalty kicks to a 1-1 draw, but the hosts prevailed 5-4 in PKs to advance to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16.

It was the second overtime Open Cup match in three weeks for the Boys in Blue as they prevailed 1-0 in added extra time in the Third Round on April 16 at Carroll Stadium.

Goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook made his second consecutive start in the Open Cup, recording 10 saves to limit the Union offense to one goal. In 239 minutes of Open Cup action in two matches, Charles-Cook amassed 16 saves while allowing just one goal.

After Philadelphia took an early 1-0 lead in the sixth minute, Charles-Cook did not allow another goal in the final 114 minutes. In the 19th minute, he made the first of many spectacular saves by punching a shot from Bruno Damiani over the top. Charles-Cook made the first of three first-half saves on Cavan Sullivan shots in the 38th with another punch.

The Indy Eleven offense generated two scoring chances in first-half stoppage time. Captain Aodhan Quinn played a long ball to midfielder Jack Blake on the right side in the 46th minute that Blake volleyed on target, but Union goalkeeper Andrew Rick just tipped it into the crossbar. A minute later, Blake earned another scoring chance just prior to the halftime whistle.

The Boys in Blue started quickly in the second half in the 48th minute with forward Maalique Foster making a great run down the left side, taking three quick dribbles, and centering to forward Elvis Amoh. Amoh buried it for the equalizer for his sixth goal in the last four matches, scoring in all four.

Charles-Cook kept it tied at 1-1 with a nice save on a shot by Jeremy Rafanello in the 52nd minute.

Indy generated chances from defender Aedan Stanley and Quinn in the 67th.

Late in the second half, former Philadelphia Union Academy product Ben Ofeimu delivered a huge clearance in the 87th and Quinn made a sliding tackle in the 89th. In the final minute of second-half stoppage time, Charles-Cook made another punch to send the match to added extra time.

In the first overtime, Charles-Cook made a key save on a shot by Nathan Harriel in the 94th, and defender James Musa blocked a shot from Frankie Westfield a minute later.

The Boys in Blue generated their best second scoring chance in the second overtime in the 112th minute when Stanley played a beautiful cross to forward Elliot Collier, but Collier's header was stopped by Rick. Charles-Cook made an impressive kick save with his left leg in the 115th off a shot from close range by Indiana Vassilev.

In penalty kicks, Rick made a save to give his team the 5-4 edge.

The Boys in Blue continue their road trip at USL Championship opponent Sacramento Republic on Saturday at 10:00 pm ET on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32

Indy Eleven (4) 1:1 (5) Philadelphia Union

Wed., May 7, 2025 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Subaru Park | Chester, Pa.

Weather: Sunny, 70 degrees

Attendance: 8,633

Scoring Summary

PHI - Alejandro Bedoya (Olivier Mbaizo) 6'

IND - Elvis Amoh (Maalique Foster) 48'

Discipline Summary

PHI - David Vazquez (caution) 55'

IND - James Murphy (caution) 69'

PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 88'

IND - Ben Ofeimu (caution) 90+1'

IND - Aedan Stanley (caution) 90+2'

Indy Eleven line-up: Reice Charles-Cook, Aedan Stanley, James Musa, Ben Ofeimu, Hayden White, Aodhan Quinn (captain), James Murphy (Cam Lindley 90'), Bruno Rendón (Josh O'Brien 90'), Jack Blake, Maalique Foster (Elliot Collier 73'), Elvis Amoh (Romario Williams 73').

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Hunter Sulte, Pat Hogan, Edward Kizza.

Philadelphia Union line-up: Andrew Rick, Olivier Mbaizo, Olwethu Makhanya, Jakob Glesnes (Nathan Harriel 45'), Bruno Damiani (Tai Baribo 57'), Alejandro Bedoya, Jeremy Rafanello, Jesús Bueno (Jovan Lukic 57'), David Vazquez (Kai Wagner(57'), Mikael Uhre (Frankie Westfield 90'), Cavan Sullivan.

Philadelphia Union subs not used: Oliver Semmle.

