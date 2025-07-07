New Mexico United Hosts the 2025 High School Summer Classic

July 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United kicks off its inaugural High School Summer Classic on Monday, July 7. Featuring New Mexico's top 12 high school varsity soccer programs, the Summer Classic is a three-day tournament taking place at Mesa del Sol Soccer Complex. United aims to promote New Mexican high school soccer by hosting and providing the resources necessary for the tournament.

"The New Mexico United Summer Classic idea stems from wanting to connect with high school coaches and players," said New Mexico United president Ron Patel. "This tournament will give participants the w experience of a lifetime playing in a professional environment."

Tournament Structure:

12 teams split into six pools

3 Matchdays

Matchday 1 & Matchday 2 (Monday, July 7, and Thursday, July 10)

Championship Day (Friday, July 18)

Tiebreaker Criteria

Points

Goal differential

Goals for

Goals conceded

Coin toss

New Mexico United encourages friends and families to attend the matches. There are no bleachers, so please bring your own chairs. There are no pets, seeds or food allowed on the turf fields - Water is the ONLY food & beverage item permitted inside the fences. Security will be present and enforce these rules.

Participating High Schools:

Albuquerque Academy

Albuquerque High School

Atrisco Heritage Academy

Centennial High School

Eldorado High School

Hobbs High School

La Cueva High School

Rio Grande High School

Rio Rancho High School

Roswell HIgh School

St. Pius X School

Volcano Vista High School

Players and Coaches will get tickets to New Mexico United's regular season home game against Las Vegas Lights on July 12.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.