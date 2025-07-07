New Mexico United Hosts the 2025 High School Summer Classic
July 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United kicks off its inaugural High School Summer Classic on Monday, July 7. Featuring New Mexico's top 12 high school varsity soccer programs, the Summer Classic is a three-day tournament taking place at Mesa del Sol Soccer Complex. United aims to promote New Mexican high school soccer by hosting and providing the resources necessary for the tournament.
"The New Mexico United Summer Classic idea stems from wanting to connect with high school coaches and players," said New Mexico United president Ron Patel. "This tournament will give participants the w experience of a lifetime playing in a professional environment."
Tournament Structure:
12 teams split into six pools
3 Matchdays
Matchday 1 & Matchday 2 (Monday, July 7, and Thursday, July 10)
Championship Day (Friday, July 18)
Tiebreaker Criteria
Points
Goal differential
Goals for
Goals conceded
Coin toss
New Mexico United encourages friends and families to attend the matches. There are no bleachers, so please bring your own chairs. There are no pets, seeds or food allowed on the turf fields - Water is the ONLY food & beverage item permitted inside the fences. Security will be present and enforce these rules.
Participating High Schools:
Albuquerque Academy
Albuquerque High School
Atrisco Heritage Academy
Centennial High School
Eldorado High School
Hobbs High School
La Cueva High School
Rio Grande High School
Rio Rancho High School
Roswell HIgh School
St. Pius X School
Volcano Vista High School
Players and Coaches will get tickets to New Mexico United's regular season home game against Las Vegas Lights on July 12.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2025
- Mistah F.A.B. Joins Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Ownership Group - Oakland Roots
- A Star in the Making: Republic FC's Blake Willey Assist Makes History - Sacramento Republic FC
- New Mexico United Hosts the 2025 High School Summer Classic - New Mexico United
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Indy Eleven: July 12, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Key Takeaways from Roots' 2-0 Win over Detroit City FC - Oakland Roots
- North Carolina FC Launches "Stay Cool, Stay Fierce"Summer - North Carolina FC
- Switchbacks Entertainment Announces That Deadman's Brewfest Will Return to Weidner Field in 2025 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Legendary Rowdies Coach Gordon Jago Passes Away - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United Hosts the 2025 High School Summer Classic
- New Mexico United Releases Camo Merchandise Collection
- New Mexico United Defender Jackson DuBois Loaned to North Texas SC
- New Mexico United Beats Colorado Springs on Penalties to Stay Alive in Jagermeister Cup
- New Mexico United Beats Colorado Springs on Penalties to Stay Alive in Jagermeister Cup