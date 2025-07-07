A Star in the Making: Republic FC's Blake Willey Assist Makes History

United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC







Last Friday's match not only secured three points for the Indomitable Club, but marked a milestone for one Quail in particular - Republic FC Midfielder, Blake Willey.

Willey's assist in the 67th minute solidified the 2-0 victory over Las Vegas. But this moment wasn't just about the win-it was about etching his place in the record books. At just 18 years, 2 months, and 6 days old, he became the youngest player in Republic FC's history to record an assist. In doing so, he joined the ranks of the club's youth academy graduates-becoming the fourth player from the club's youth development academy to record an assist for the first team.

This wasn't some fluke moment; this was the culmination of years of relentless work, a testament to his potential and his promise. As a Sacramento native, Willey had been a player-of-note for Republic FC's Youth Development Academy since he was ten years old. Then at 16-years-old, he got his first taste of first team action in 2023 when he signed a USL Academy Contract. This unique experience - only found at Sacramento Republic FC for high potential players - gave him the opportunity to be able to train with the pros and earn two selections to a game day roster.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Blake's journey took another giant leap forward. Along with teammate Chibi Ukaegbu, Blake became one of the latest players to make the jump from Republic FC's youth ranks to the professional squad. The 2024 season was largely a transition period, but it gave him invaluable training experience. From his pro debut on March 16, 2024, to his first-ever start on May 12, 2024, Willey spent every minute on the pitch as a chance to prove his worth.

Earlier this season, Blake showed that he was no longer a prospect-he was a player to watch. The new year saw him impressing head coach Neill Collins during preseason, earning a spot in the starting lineup for Opening Night. At just 18 years old, Blake was the second youngest player ever to start in a Republic FC season opener. His stats spoke for themselves: five duals won, six possessions won, three tackles won, and one chance created. It wasn't just the numbers, though. The way he moved on the field, the confidence with which he played-it was clear Blake was ready for the challenge.

"Blake Willey is definitely ready to play based on the performance that he put in tonight," said Collins after the match. "He's been excellent in preseason, and then he deservedly started tonight, and he showed why."

Fast forward to the present, and Blake's 2025 season has been outstanding, with him featuring in all but one league match and starting eight of 13 appearances. A key player, he's ranked among the top U-20s in appearances, starts, and minutes. His talent also gained international recognition when he was invited to join the U.S. U-18 Men's National Team for the UEFA Friendship Cup in Switzerland. Blake excelled, playing in every match, earning an assist, and helping the U.S. win the tournament.

"Blake gets better every single game, and the skies the limit for him really. He continues to improve, continues to make a difference for a team...he's been a gem for us," says Republic FC President & General Manager, Todd Dunivant.

By the time Blake returned to Sacramento, he was an evolved player. As Republic FC gaffer Neill Collins noted after Blake's assist against Las Vegas. "Since he came back from the International tournament, he has stepped it up another level. That pass was fantastic. And then Russell Cicerone did what he does best and scored a great goal...we knew that the second goal was going to be really key to winning the game."

Willey has no intention of letting up and is hungry for more. "As I've played more this year, more of those opportunities have presented themselves. I'm getting myself in positions to have better chances to score, better chances to provide assists. So it was just a matter of time until the first one came," he said.

And so, with every game, every assist, every win, Blake Willey continues to carve his path forward. His journey is just beginning, but one thing is clear: Republic FC has a young talent, with a bright future in the making. As he adds milestone after milestone to his name, one question remains-what's next for Blake Willey? The sky is the limit.







