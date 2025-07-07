North Carolina FC Launches "Stay Cool, Stay Fierce"Summer

July 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC is turning up the fun and turning down the heat this summer with the launch of the Stay Cool, Stay Fierce initiative, designed to keep fans comfortable and energized at First Horizon Stadium during NCFC home games in July and August.

Warm temperatures are a staple of July and August in the Triangle, so North Carolina FC is making sure matchdays remain the coolest experience in town. From refreshing incentives to splash-worthy fun, there's no better place to beat the heat than an NCFC match.

Here's what fans can look forward to:

Carolina Cash: Buy two or more tickets and receive $25 in Carolina Cash, which can be used for food and drinks at main concession stands near sections 104, 308, 302, and 503.

Custom Cooler Giveaway: Beginning July 18, one lucky fan at each home match in July and August will win a custom NCFC cooler, filled with water bottles, sunscreen, and other summer essentials.

Mobile Ordering: Fans can skip the lines and stay in their seats with new mobile ordering through the NCFC App, ensuring nobody misses a moment of the action while grabbing refreshments.

Shaded Misting Stations: Strategically placed, shaded cooling stations around the stadium will help everyone stay cool and comfortable during the match.

Hydration-Friendly Stadium Policy: Fans are encouraged to bring empty water bottles into the stadium, with complimentary refill and ice stations and shaded tents available throughout the venue.

Coolest Merchandise: NCFC-branded cooling towels, misting fans, and other helpful gear will be available for purchase at the merchandise stands.

Stay Cool, Stay Fierce Summer is part of the club's ongoing commitment to enhancing the fan experience and building a vibrant, inclusive matchday environment - no matter the forecast.

Stay Cool, Stay Fierce Summer begins on Friday, July 11, when NCFC hosts Birmingham Legion FC for USL Championship action. For tickets, visit tickets.northcarolinafc.com. For more details and updates, follow NCFC on social media @NorthCarolinaFC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.