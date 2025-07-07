Mistah F.A.B. Joins Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Ownership Group

July 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland, CA - Oakland's own Mistah F.A.B. is the latest Oakland Icon to join the ownership group of Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club. Born and raised in The Town, F.A.B. represents the ethos of Oakland to the world.

"The Town means everything to me. It raised me and helped make me who I am. It's only right for me to get involved with the future of Oakland and the experiences that our young people deserve," said new owner, Mistah F.A.B. "Oakland Roots and Soul are what Town Biz is all about and what our community represents. I'm honored to join the Ownership group."

Mistah F.A.B. joins a growing list of Oakland greats in the Oakland Roots and Soul ownership group, including Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, NFL legend Marshawn Lynch, global rap star G-Eazy, and most recently LaRussell amongst many more.

As part of the celebration of joining the ownership of Oakland Roots and Soul, Mistah F.A.B. will perform live at Super Hyphy Night at the Roots game on July 12th at 7 PM PT as Oakland takes on Phoenix Rising FC. Don't miss another historic performance.

