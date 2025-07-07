Mistah F.A.B. Joins Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Ownership Group
July 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland's own Mistah F.A.B. is the latest Oakland Icon to join the ownership group of Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club. Born and raised in The Town, F.A.B. represents the ethos of Oakland to the world.
"The Town means everything to me. It raised me and helped make me who I am. It's only right for me to get involved with the future of Oakland and the experiences that our young people deserve," said new owner, Mistah F.A.B. "Oakland Roots and Soul are what Town Biz is all about and what our community represents. I'm honored to join the Ownership group."
Mistah F.A.B. joins a growing list of Oakland greats in the Oakland Roots and Soul ownership group, including Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, NFL legend Marshawn Lynch, global rap star G-Eazy, and most recently LaRussell amongst many more.
As part of the celebration of joining the ownership of Oakland Roots and Soul, Mistah F.A.B. will perform live at Super Hyphy Night at the Roots game on July 12th at 7 PM PT as Oakland takes on Phoenix Rising FC. Don't miss another historic performance.
Welcome to the ownership group, Mistah F.A.B.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2025
- Mistah F.A.B. Joins Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Ownership Group - Oakland Roots
- A Star in the Making: Republic FC's Blake Willey Assist Makes History - Sacramento Republic FC
- New Mexico United Hosts the 2025 High School Summer Classic - New Mexico United
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Indy Eleven: July 12, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Key Takeaways from Roots' 2-0 Win over Detroit City FC - Oakland Roots
- North Carolina FC Launches "Stay Cool, Stay Fierce"Summer - North Carolina FC
- Switchbacks Entertainment Announces That Deadman's Brewfest Will Return to Weidner Field in 2025 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Legendary Rowdies Coach Gordon Jago Passes Away - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Mistah F.A.B. Joins Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Ownership Group
- Key Takeaways from Roots' 2-0 Win over Detroit City FC
- Roots Win Third Straight in 2-0 Home Victory Over Detroit City FC
- Oakland Roots SC Announces Renewed Partnership with Electrolit
- Roots Continue Homestand in League Matchup with Detroit City FC