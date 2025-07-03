San Antonio FC Acquires Harvey Neville on Loan from Phoenix Rising FC

July 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has acquired defender Harvey Neville on loan from Phoenix Rising FC, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 23-year-old comes to the Alamo City from Phoenix, having made six appearances to date this season.

Born in Manchester, Neville trained with the Manchester United academy and signed his first professional contract for the club in July 2020. He made 28 appearances across multiple youth levels for Manchester United, most recently featuring in nine Premier League 2 matches and one EFL Trophy match during the 2020-21 season. Prior to that, he spent time in Spain with the academy at first-division side Valencia CF from 2015-2018.

Neville made the move stateside in 2021, joining Inter Miami reserve side Fort Lauderdale CF in USL League One. He earned his first call-up to the first team in 2022, making 11 MLS appearances and 42 appearances between League One and MLS Next Pro. He transitioned to the Portland Timbers system in 2024, going on to tally five assists in 23 matches for Timbers 2. The defender also has prior experience in USL Championship with loan stints at Loudoun United (2023) and Sacramento Republic (2024).

On the international stage, Neville has represented Republic of Ireland at the U19 level.

San Antonio FC visits Copa Tejas rival El Paso Locomotive FC this Friday, July 4. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.