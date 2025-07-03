Orange County SC Earns a Point against Loudoun United FC
July 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC traveled to Segra Field to take on Loudoun United FC. Following a hard-fought battle, the County Boys earned a 0-0 draw and a valuable point on the road.
The first half ended scoreless, with Orange County SC recording seven shots, one on target, and Loudoun United FC managing four shots, all off target.
Following an injury stoppage in the 26th minute due to an apparent head injury, Zach Ryan returned to the field and immediately elbowed Chris Hegardt in the face. Initially shown a yellow card for the violent foul, Ryan's caution was upgraded to a red card. Loudoun was reduced to ten players in the 33rd minute.
The opening 45 minutes were a feisty contest, disrupted by fouls and injuries, concluding after nine additional minutes of stoppage time, with Orange County SC dominating possession at 61% compared to Loudoun United FC's 39%.
Orange County SC pressed forward eagerly in the second half, but despite the man advantage, they couldn't find a way past Loudoun's goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux.
In the 64th minute, Ethan Zubak nearly scored with a header directed at the goal, but Hugo Fauroux made the save to deny one of OCSC's best chances.
In the 90+3' minute, Bryce Jamison found Fauroux way out of position, but his open net shot went wide right of the goal, leaving the score tied at 0-0.
The Orange and Black played a strong defensive game, limiting Loudoun's chances and holding the Red & White to only one shot on target.
The match ended after six additional minutes of injury time. OCSC finished with 56% possession to Loudoun's 44%, and 19 shots taken against 10 shots from Loudoun. The County Boys also had the most shots on target, with 6 opportunities for a goal.
After the trip to the commonwealth, OCSC will play a Friday night game on ESPN2 in Monterey before returning home to The Champ on July 19 for Local Heroes Night and an in-conference match against Las Vegas Lights FC. For tickets, click HERE
Milestones:
3rd straight clean sheet
Nicola Ciotta 1st USL Championship start
TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME
OCSC 0 0 0
LDN 0 0 0
SCORING SUMMARY:
N/A
DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:
ORANGE COUNTY SC
11' Nico Benalcazar - Yellow Card
43' Ethan Zubak - Yellow Card
78' Stephen Kelly - Yellow Card
LOUDOUN UNITED FC FC
24' Keegan Tingey - Yellow Card
33' Zach Ryan - Red Card
45+7' Bibi Hakim Karamoko - Yellow Card
62' Drew Skundrich - Yellow Card
ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)
Colin Shutler (GK); Tom Brewitt [C], Vuk Latinovich, Nicholas Benalcazar, Ryan Doghman(84' Pedro Guimaraes), Kevin Partida (59' Stephen Kelly), Chris Hegardt (75' Bryce Jamison), Nicola Ciotta, Lyam MacKinnon (59' Ousmane Sylla), Ethan Zubak (75' Mouhamadou War), Cameron Dunbar,
Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Cheick Koné, Gavin Karam, Ashton Miles
Head Coach: Danny Stone
Possession: 56% | Shots: 19 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 20 | Offsides: 0 |
LOUDOUN UNITED FC LINEUP: (3-4-3)
Hugo Fauroux (GK); Keegan Tingey, Cole Turner, Robby Dambrot (69' Pedro Santos), Kwame Awuah, Abdellatif Aboukoura(58' Wesley Leggett), Tommy McCabe, Florian Valot, Moses Nyeman (46' Drew Skundrich), Zachary Ryan, Bibi Hakim Karamoko (46' Riley Bidois > 85' Ben Mines)
Unused subs: Ryan Jack(GK); Ethan Pendleton, Jeremy Garay
Head Coach: Ryan Martin (Jack Stefanowski)
Possession: 44% | Shots: 9 | Shots On Goal: 1 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 16 | Offsides: 0 |
Orange County SC v. Loudoun United FC
2025 USL Championship | Matchday 13
Date: July 3, 2025
Venue: Segra Field, Leesburg, Virginia
