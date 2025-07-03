Roots Continue Homestand in League Matchup with Detroit City FC

Roots are back at home following a 2-1 victory versus Monterey Bay FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup last weekend, for a regular season matchup versus Detroit City FC on Saturday, June 5th at 7 PM PT in what will be the second matchup of Oakland's three-game homestand.

Coming into Saturday's contest Roots have looked like a generally improved team as of late, having won in back to back games and securing a 2-1-1 record in all competitions in the month of June. The club will be looking to win their third straight, a feat they haven't accomplished since June of last year.

Holding a 4-8-2 record in league play and currently sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference table, Oakland wants to get going sooner than later, as the current gap between them and a potential playoff spot is still within quick striking distance - just three points.

But Detroit City has been a stubborn opponent in the clubs' previous three meetings. They are one of just a small handful of clubs that Roots have never defeated, with Oakland having fallen 1-3 on the road last season, and playing to 1-1 draws in each of their first two head-to-heads in 2023 and 2022.

Luckily for Roots, Detroit has seen a bit of a rough patch in the past couple of months.

Thanks to a hot start, Detroit City still sits fairly comfortably in an Eastern Conference playoff position with 20 points and a 5-4-5 record. But four of those wins were earned before the month of May even began. While they were victorious in their last league match - a 2-0 victory over Miami FC - Detroit has dropped points in six of their last seven regular season contests.

Oakland will look to lean further into their still-developing new identity of high-pressing, quick ball movement, and ironclad defense that has provided them with some recent success.

Following Saturday's match, Roots will remain at home for one more game in the homestand as they prepare for Phoenix Rising FC to visit the town on July 12th at 7 PM PT.







