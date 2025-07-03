Match against Rhode Island FC Moved to Friday, September 26

July 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's September 27 match against Rhode Island FC has been moved to Friday, September 26 at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park.

Below is Los Locos' remaining home schedule this season. All matches except for October 1 kick off at 7 p.m. MT.

Friday, July 4 - San Antonio FC

Saturday, July 19 - Phoenix Rising FC

Saturday, August 2 - Las Vegas Lights FC

Saturday, August 16 - Monterey Bay FC

Saturday, August 23 - Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday, September 6 - Loudoun United FC

Saturday, September 20 - Charleston Battery

Friday, September 26 - Rhode Island FC

Wednesday, October 1 - Oakland Roots SC (12 p.m. MT)

Saturday, October 18 - FC Tulsa

Tickets can be purchased at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets and through the links on our social channels.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.