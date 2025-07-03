Match against Rhode Island FC Moved to Friday, September 26
July 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's September 27 match against Rhode Island FC has been moved to Friday, September 26 at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park.
Below is Los Locos' remaining home schedule this season. All matches except for October 1 kick off at 7 p.m. MT.
Friday, July 4 - San Antonio FC
Saturday, July 19 - Phoenix Rising FC
Saturday, August 2 - Las Vegas Lights FC
Saturday, August 16 - Monterey Bay FC
Saturday, August 23 - Sacramento Republic FC
Saturday, September 6 - Loudoun United FC
Saturday, September 20 - Charleston Battery
Friday, September 26 - Rhode Island FC
Wednesday, October 1 - Oakland Roots SC (12 p.m. MT)
Saturday, October 18 - FC Tulsa
Tickets can be purchased at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets and through the links on our social channels.
