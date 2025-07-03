Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Lexington SC

July 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising return home for the first time in nearly a month on Friday for a Fourth of July showdown against USL Championship newcomers Lexington SC.

Fresh off a 5-4 thriller in USL Jägermeister Cup play, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah's side looks to earn a result in a fourth straight home match (2W, 1D) and continue climbing the table in the Western Conference, where another three-point performance would boost the club up as high as second place should other results fall its way.

"It's very tight in the Western Conference," Kah said. "For us, it's about focusing on what we can do. We have been away (from home) for a long time, so it would be nice to start this home series with a victory."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising FC vs Lexington SC

WHEN: Friday, July 4 (7:30 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Ariz.)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: 3TV, AZFS, ESPN+, KDUS 1060 AM (English), La Onda 99.5 FM (Spanish)

BACK TO THE DESERT

After a month on the road, Rising now returns home for its sole home match in the month of July. The club went 1-1-1 in all competitions over the previous three weekends, amounting a point in the league table and earning its first-ever win in USL Jägermeister Cup play. After making trips to Tulsa, Oklahoma; Charleston, South Carolina; and Sherman, Texas, Rising players and coaches can finally spend more than five consecutive days in their own beds.

"Obviously you always want to be at home and sleep in your own bed, but that's the part we chose," Kah said. "We chose to be professionals, so that's something we have to do. Being at home gives you something different and hopefully we can enjoy that after being on so many flights."

With temperatures in the Valley continuing to climb, Rising players feel they will have the upper hand over most teams in the uniquely hot desert climate. Especially considering the team trains in those conditions during the week.

"I think it helps us a lot. I think any game that we play at home at this point of the season we will have a big advantage to win most of the games," midfielder Hope Avayevu said. "We're really used to the weather, so we gain momentum with that."

FOLLOWING THE MOMENTUM

After weeks away, fans will finally be able to celebrate their team in their home stadium. With Saturdays victory over Texoma FC, Rising returned to its winning ways after recently suffering its first defeat in 12 matches away against Charleston Battery on June 21. Friday's match presents another opportunity for Rising to begin another unbeaten streak.

"We want to continue to do the basics right, keep our standards high and not get satisfied," Kah said in a recent press conference. "If we're feeling content, that's not good. We need to keep building and come in to work every single day to get better."

BLOWING IN FROM THE BLUEGRASS STATE

Friday marks the second straight week Rising will play an opponent for the first-ever time. This time it will be Western Conference side Lexington SC that visits Phoenix, with the home side looking to showcase its longtime senority in the USL Championship.

Lexington SC is led by forward Marcus Epps, who has three goals so far this season. Forward Forster Ajago comes up right behind him with two goals. Epps also leads his entire team with 17 chances created.

The visitors currently sit last in the West with 14 points and have yet to win away from home. However, at the midway point of the season, Lexington sits just three points outside of a playoff spot and are currently on a two-match winning streak.

"They're a team that's coming into form a little bit," Dennis said. "But any team that comes to Phoenix knows they're in for a game."







