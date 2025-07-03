New Mexico United Defender Jackson DuBois Loaned to North Texas SC

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United and North Texas SC have come to an agreement on a loan for New Mexico United Defender Jackson DuBois through the end of the 2025 season.

"This loan provides Jackson with a great opportunity to get some valuable minutes with a top organization." said United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "We look forward to continuing to monitor his development and wish him the best of luck with NTSC."

DuBois came through the New Mexico United Academy and signed his first professional contract on July 1st, 2024. He made his first club appearance on April 17th, 2024 playing 90 minutes in a Lamar Hunt US Open Cup victory against the Lubbock Matadors. DuBois made his first league appearance, coming on as a substitute, on May 5th, 2024 against Las Vegas Lights FC.

The Black and Yellow return to action on the road Friday July 4th, as they take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Highmark Financial Stadium in the Steel City. Kick-off is scheduled for 5pm MT. United's next home match is July 12th against Charleston Battery. Fans can purchase tickets to see their first-in-the-West New Mexico United battle the Charleston Battery from the Eastern Conference HERE. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM MT, and United will honor past and present military service members, as we celebrate 'Soccer Salutes Service.'"







