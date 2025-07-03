RIFC, Rhode Island Energy and City of Pawtucket Bring Back Beloved Fireworks Tradition on Saturday

July 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Ahead of Saturday's 7 p.m. clash vs. Birmingham Legion FC, presented by Bally Bet, Rhode Island FC has announced a packed slate of fan amenities and experiences for what promises to be a fun-filled Independence Day celebration at Centreville Bank Stadium. The Eastern Conference battle is set to be capped off by the return of the City of Pawtcuket's Official Fireworks Show, paying homage to one of the most beloved fan-favorite traditions started by the Pawtucket Red Sox. Now, Rhode Island FC is bringing the magic of fireworks back to Pawtucket as it prepares for the second of three games in its 2025 Postgame Fireworks Series, presented by Rhode Island Energy.

Saturday's game will celebrate both American Independence Day and the 50th anniversary of Cape Verdean Independence Day, paying tribute to Cape Verdeans in Pawtucket, home of the fourth largest population in the United States. Fans can celebrate American and Cape Verdean Independence Day at Centreville Bank Stadium with exclusive ticket and scarf packages available, giving fans a ticket to the game and a limited-edition USA or Cape Verdean-themed RIFC scarf.

Prior to kickoff, the first 4,000 fans through the gates will receive a free pair of Bally Bet sunglasses. Along the Seekonk River, RIFC's Fan Fest will be in full effect. Packed with complimentary family-friendly activities, Fan Fest includes free hair braiding, face painting, balloon artists, foosball and subsoccer tables. As always, local food truck vendors California Taco Shop, Del's Lemonade and Chick Fil-A Attleboro will be part of Fan Fest in addition to the wide variety of concessions around Centreville Bank Stadium.

Attendees 12 and under can also sign up for Rhode Island FC's TerRIFC Kids Club and get involved with the summer's TerRIFC Kids Read & Play initiative. In collaboration with the Providence Children's Museum and Community Libraries of Providence, TerRIFC Kids who visit Providence Children's Museum can earn a free ticket to the Sept. 6 Kids Day game, presented by Rhode Island Energy, where they will be honored on the field. Those who join the TerRIFC Kids Club can pick up their game sticker to add to the back of their Kids Club credential. Kids Club members can collect one sticker per game, and the more stickers you collect, the more swag you earn! Kids Club members who collect all 17 stickers on the back of their credential win a school visit from Chip!

Fans are encouraged to find their way to their seats before kickoff and look out for Rhode Island's favorite mascot, Chip the harbor seal! Conducting the infamous Breeze Chip Shot and firing exclusive tees into the crowd, Chip will grace one lucky winner with round-trip airline tickets, courtesy of Breeze Airways, wrapped in their prize catch. Just before kickoff, Rhode Island native and singer-songwriter Alexus Lee returns to Centreville Bank Stadium to perform the U.S. National Anthem, while Pawtucket native Maribel Veiga will sing the Cape Verdean National Anthem. Throughout the night, Pawtucket native DJ Mike D will be spinning immaculate vibes, providing live in-stadium entertainment as RIFC's in-house DJ. At halftime, Centreville Bank Stadium will come alive with performances from Cape Verdean superstars Chachi Carvalho and P. Lowe Jr.

The night will also be full of promotional opportunities for fans to go home with free food and prizes! If Rhode Island FC scores a goal from any Chick Fil-A Attleboro Korner Kick on Saturday, every fan in attendance scores a free Chick Fil-A sandwich by showing their ticket on Monday at Chick Fil-A Attleboro! At halftime, the Centreville Bank Crossbar Challenge will give one lucky fan the opportunity to win $500 courtesy of Centreville Bank. Additionally, the Drippy's Drop Shot by Santoro Oil will give another fan a chance at a prize up to $1,000!

On the field, the Ocean State club's attack sparked new life against Portland Hearts of Pine in the USL Jägermeister Cup last time out, fueled by a historic performance from Albert Dikwa "Chico." Exploding for a 4-1 win, Chico scored his first career hat-trick for Rhode Island FC, netting the trio of goals in 58 minutes. The historic hat-trick was RIFC's first of the season, first at Centreville Bank Stadium and first in the Jägermeister Cup. The 4-1 win matched RIFC's largest victory of the season, and third-largest in club history.

Birmingham Legion FC's game against Rhode Island FC will be its third in seven days. The Alabama club first hosted Charleston Battery on Wednesday, in a game that ended in a scoreless draw. With just one win in its last five games, Birmingham travels into Pawtucket in desperate need of points. In the last meeting between the two clubs on May 14, the Ocean State club bested Birmingham 1-0 at Protective Stadium. Rhode Island FC holds a perfect 3W-0T-0L record all-time against the Alabama club, and will look to keep that record alive and string together back-to-back home wins for the first time this season against a team that sits just two points behind it in the Eastern Conference standings.

Tickets to Saturday's match, along with Single-Game Tickets, Group Tickets, Prorated Season Ticket Memberships and 5 and 3-Game Plans, are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased by calling 401-955-RIFC (7432) or by visiting rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.