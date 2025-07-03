Phoenix Rising Loan Defender Harvey Neville to San Antonio FC
July 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
Phoenix Rising FC announced today the club has loaned defender Harvey Neville to USL Championship side San Antonio FC for the remainder of the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.
Neville joined Rising in January after spending 2024 with Timbers2 (MLS NEXT Pro) and a brief loan stint with Sacramento Republic FC (USL Championship). The defender last took the field for Rising's match against Sacramento Republic FC on April 19, with four of his appearances coming in the first month of the season.
Transaction: Phoenix Rising loan defender Harvey Neville to San Antonio FC for remainder of 2025 season pending league and federation approval
