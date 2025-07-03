Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Travels to Virginia

July 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Kickoff: Saturday, July 3rd (4:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: ESPN+

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

Orange County SC, in top form after a dramatic last-minute Jägermeister Cup win against Sacramento Republic FC, heads to Loudoun with momentum. Saturday's victory marked the second consecutive clean sheet and win for the Orange and Black. Boasting confidence and a strong bench, OCSC faces Loudoun in their fifth regular-season clash, with the series tied 2-2. The club aims to extend its winning streak, but Loudoun, despite an emotional 4-1 home loss to Louisville City FC-their first at home this season-will represent a tough opponent at home. This is a match that is winnable for the Orange and Black, and there is no reason why they can't bring home 3 points from the Eastern Conference matchup.

After the trip to the commonwealth, OCSC will play a Friday night game on ESPN2 in Monterey and then return to The Champ on July 19 for Local Heroes Night and an in-conference match against Las Vegas Lights FC. For tickets, click HERE

OLD DOMINION

Loudoun United is off to its best start in the club's 7-year history. This will be the 5th meeting of the 2 clubs, and OCSC hopes to break the 2-2-0 results deadlock. Most of the club's success can be attributed to the breakout play of forward Abdellatif Aboukoura. Aboukoura currently leads the club in goals (11) and shots (23) in 2025. Containing Aboukoura will be crucial to limiting their scoring opportunities. This match will come down to who controls the midfield. Loudoun's high-pressing style and midfield dominance allow them to control games at Segra Field. Fans should also keep an eye out for 2 familiar faces in Tommy McCabe and Ben Mines, bit players were members of the 2021 OCSC Championship squad and former players are always dangerous in tight competitions, Loudoun will play with out Yanis Leerman and Head Coach Ryan who will be serving red card suspensions for conduct against Louisville City FC on June 25.

Loudoun United FC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 11-14-9 (11th Place in the East)

Goals Scored: 44 | Goals Allowed: 39 | Clean Sheets: 10

Players to Watch:

F Abdellatif Aboukoura

M Tommy McCabe

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Orange County SC is expected to adopt an aggressive yet cautious approach against Loudoun, maintaining a reserved defensive stance. Expect a high press from forwards Ethan Zubak and Cameron Dunbar. Midfielders Kyle Scott and Kevin Partida will focus on retaining possession, exploiting errors, and sparking counterattacks. Ousmane Sylla, Lyam MacKinnon, Chris Hegardt, and Stephen Kelly will bolster the attack, creating scoring opportunities. To secure the win, OCSC's defense needs to limit Loudoun's big chances. Defenders Tom Brewitt and Vuk Latinovich have been solid of late, and they will be supported by wingbacks Ryan Doghman and Nico Benalcazar. Goalkeeper Colin Shutler will be aiming for another clean sheet, and if the defense remains tight, as in their last two games, OCSC has a strong chance of 3-points on the road.

Watch for more excitement from the Next Wave players who are eager to get minutes and excited to take chances. Bryce, Ben, and Pedro all need a goal in USL competition, and they are ready to take a shot.

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 38 I Goals Allowed: 45 I Clean Sheets: 15

Players to Watch:

F Cameron Dunbar

GK Colin Shutler

All-time Record:

Orange County SC is 2-2-0 all-time against Loudoun United FC (Last 5 against LDN - 2-2-0)

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

Orange County SC 0-2 Loudoun United FC (May 25th, 2024, Irvine, CA)

Scoring Summary: LDN Florian Valot 34', LDN Zach Ryan 90+6' (P)







