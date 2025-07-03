Oakland Roots SC Announces Renewed Partnership with Electrolit

July 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with Electrolit as the Club's Official Isotonic Beverage Partner. Electrolit will continue to keep the team hydrated throughout the 2025 USL Championship season, providing premium hydration beverages and coolers to players, while extending support to youth clubs and community events across Oakland. Fans will have the opportunity to experience Electrolit products at select Oakland Roots games this season.

"We're proud to partner with Electrolit, a brand whose science-backed hydration aligns with the high-performance demands of our players," stated Oakland Roots Vice President, Brand Partnerships Andrea Lepore. "Recovery, endurance, and preparation are everything-and Electrolit's medically formulated beverages help fuel our athletes to compete at their best, on the pitch for practice and at the Coliseum for our matches."

Electrolit's scientifically formulated beverages, packed with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium, and glucose, help athletes fight dehydration and perform at their best. With a wide range of flavors and zero-sugar options, Electrolit offers every player the hydration they need to stay game-ready.

Beyond the pitch, Electrolit is widely available at retailers including 7-Eleven and online channels. For more information, visit Electrolit's official website or follow them on Instagram, @electrolit.







