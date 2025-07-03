Oakland Roots SC Announces Renewed Partnership with Electrolit
July 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with Electrolit as the Club's Official Isotonic Beverage Partner. Electrolit will continue to keep the team hydrated throughout the 2025 USL Championship season, providing premium hydration beverages and coolers to players, while extending support to youth clubs and community events across Oakland. Fans will have the opportunity to experience Electrolit products at select Oakland Roots games this season.
"We're proud to partner with Electrolit, a brand whose science-backed hydration aligns with the high-performance demands of our players," stated Oakland Roots Vice President, Brand Partnerships Andrea Lepore. "Recovery, endurance, and preparation are everything-and Electrolit's medically formulated beverages help fuel our athletes to compete at their best, on the pitch for practice and at the Coliseum for our matches."
Electrolit's scientifically formulated beverages, packed with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium, and glucose, help athletes fight dehydration and perform at their best. With a wide range of flavors and zero-sugar options, Electrolit offers every player the hydration they need to stay game-ready.
Beyond the pitch, Electrolit is widely available at retailers including 7-Eleven and online channels. For more information, visit Electrolit's official website or follow them on Instagram, @electrolit.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 3, 2025
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC: July 5, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- RIFC, Rhode Island Energy and City of Pawtucket Bring Back Beloved Fireworks Tradition on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- Oakland Roots SC Announces Renewed Partnership with Electrolit - Oakland Roots
- Manaka Matsukubo Named to NWSL Best XI for June - North Carolina FC
- New Mexico United Defender Jackson DuBois Loaned to North Texas SC - New Mexico United
- Roots Continue Homestand in League Matchup with Detroit City FC - Oakland Roots
- San Antonio FC Acquires Harvey Neville on Loan from Phoenix Rising FC - San Antonio FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Ready up for Texas-Sized Showdown with San Antonio FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Phoenix Rising Loan Defender Harvey Neville to San Antonio FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Lexington SC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Match against Rhode Island FC Moved to Friday, September 26 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Travels to Virginia - Orange County SC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Visits Defending Champion Colorado Springs - Louisville City FC
- Jägermeister Cup Preview: Rowdies at FC Naples - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Oakland Roots SC Announces Renewed Partnership with Electrolit
- Roots Continue Homestand in League Matchup with Detroit City FC
- Takeaways from Roots' USL Jägermeister Cup Victory Versus Monterey Bay FC
- Roots Earn First USL Jägermeister Cup Win, Defeat Monterey Bay FC, 2-1, at Home
- Roots Host Monterey Bay FC for USL Jägermeister Cup Match