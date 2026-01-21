Monterey Bay Football Club and Salinas Regional Sports Complex Announce Partnership

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announced today a new partnership with the Salinas Regional Soccer Complex (SRSC) designed to expand access to high-level soccer on the Central Coast while creating meaningful, sustainable support for local player development. The collaboration aligns two organizations committed to growing the game and strengthening pathways for young athletes through shared programming, enhanced visibility, and community-first opportunities.

As part of the partnership, SRSC will serve as the Official Training Grounds for Monterey Bay FC's USL Academy programs, providing a dedicated home for training, development, and select competitions when mutually agreed upon. Together, the organizations will also collaborate on a series of annual initiatives-including camps, clinics, tournaments, and identification opportunities-built to create new experiences for players and families while supporting the operational health of the partnership.

"We're proud to partner with the Salinas Regional Soccer Complex, an organization that's been instrumental in providing opportunities for players and families across our region," said Oliver Wyss, Chairman and Chief Soccer Officer of Monterey Bay FC. "This relationship is about more than facilities-it's about building a consistent, connected pathway for development on the Central Coast. By working together, we can create stronger opportunities for young players, expand the reach of our USL Academy programs, and continue investing in the communities that fuel this Club."

The partnership will also bring SRSC into the Club's matchday and media ecosystem through shared promotional activations and visibility across Monterey Bay FC platforms, including opportunities for on-site engagement at Cardinale Stadium, digital placements, and community-forward marketing collaboration. Additional pop-up opportunities for Monterey Bay FC merchandise and ticketing engagement will be scheduled jointly throughout the year to better connect supporters with the Club while supporting local soccer initiatives.

"Partnering with Monterey Bay FC is a major step forward for our mission," said Jonathan DeAnda, General Manager of the Salinas Regional Soccer Complex. "We believe in creating real opportunities for local players, and this collaboration allows us to strengthen that pathway while bringing more resources, programming, and visibility to the soccer community we serve. We're excited to welcome Monterey Bay FC into our home and work together to grow the game across the Central Coast."

In celebration of Monterey Bay FC's continued international collaboration, SRSC will also be a featured community beneficiary connected to the Club's first-ever international friendly against Liga MX's Club de Fútbol Pachuca, set for February 28, 2026 at Cardinale Stadium. Proceeds from the match will support SRSC's ongoing efforts to expand access, development programming, and regional soccer infrastructure.

