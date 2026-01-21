Orange County SC Signs Goalkeeper Alex Rando

Published on January 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC announced today the signing of goalkeeper Alex Rando ahead of the upcoming USL Championship season. Rando joins the club from New York City FC.

Rando, 24, is a New York City native who signed a first-team contract with NYCFC in 2024 and featured for NYCFC II across the 2024 and 2025 seasons. During that span, he recorded 49 saves and five clean sheets.

"Alex is a goalkeeper we've followed closely, and we're excited to welcome him to Orange County SC," said Peter Nugent, OCSC President of Soccer Operations & General Manager. "He comes from a strong environment at NYCFC, and despite his young age, he has amassed close to 100 professional appearances. We believe this move provides the right environment for Alex to continue his development, push himself at a high level, and add quality and competition to our group."

Rando came up in the New York City FC Academy alongside OCSC defender Nico Benalcazar. During his time there, he captured two U-19 U.S. Development Academy National Championships and was named the 2019 U-19 Golden Glove winner. He was also part of the NYCFC squad that won the 2017 Generation adidas Cup.

In 2020, Rando attended the University of Virginia, where he made 11 appearances for the Cavaliers and finished the season tied for fourth in the ACC in clean sheets. He also earned ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors. Before returning to the NYCFC organization, Rando competed in the USL Championship with Las Vegas Lights FC, making 27 appearances, recording 65 saves, and posting two clean sheets.

The best way to catch Alex and the rest of the Black and Orange this upcoming season is by becoming a season member! Contact a Sales Representative to find out about all the exclusive benefits and perks you receive when you become a Season Member or click HERE to get started.

Rando's signing is pending league and federation approval; per club policy, details of the agreement will not be released.

Transaction Details:

Orange County SC signs goalkeeper Alex Rando, January 2026

Name: Alex Rando

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 185 lbs

Number: #

Born: April 15, 2001 (24)

Birthplace: New York City, NY

Hometown: New York City, NY

Previous Club: NYCFC

Social Media: @alexrando1 on Instagram







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.