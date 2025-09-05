El Paso Locomotive FC Ready up for Third Place Clash with Loudoun United FC

Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC return home to face Loudoun United FC on Saturday, September 6 at 7 p.m. MT. at Southwest University Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News app.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS LOUDOUN UNITED FC - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2025 @ 7:00 P.M. MT - SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK - EL PASO, TEXAS

Watch: ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News app

Tickets: eplocomotivefc.com/tickets

Ticket Add-On: Upside Down El Paso Cap

KEY STORYLINES

In a wild come-from-behind affair, El Paso Locomotive FC fought back from three goals down to secure a 3-3 draw on Saturday night at Phoenix Rising FC Stadium.

After a red card brought Phoenix down to ten men, Locomotive took advantage and found the back of the net three times in the final 25 minutes. Ricky Ruiz found himself with the tying goal in the 98th minute to keep Locomotive in the third place in the Western Conference.

Gabi Torres has been nominated for the USL Championship Player of the Month award in August. He helped lead Locomotive to an unbeaten month in league play while also recording two goals and two assists which gave him the club single season record

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Amando Moreno: With leading goalscorer Andy Cabrera expected to be out with a hamstring injury for a few weeks, attention has turned to Moreno in the Locomotive attack. Moreno has already surpassed his goal total from last season (7) and has added four assists on top of that. Him and Gabi Torres should see the ball a lot more on the left side of the formation as the schedule heats up down the stretch.

D Ricky Ruiz: After his 100th regular season appearance in USL Championship, Ruiz earned a USL Championship Team of the Week selection after securing his first goal and assist of the season. He slotted home the equalizer Saturday night in the 98th minute while also chipping in two tackles and an interception on the defensive end while also recording a team-high 102 touches.

G Sebastian Mora-Mora: With Jahmali Waite out with the Jamaican national team for World Cup qualifiers, Locomotive turn to Mora-Mora in goal who is slated to make his sixth league appearance this season. The 27-year-old has come up big in moments for Los Locos this year including a pair of penalty shootout victories in the U.S. Open Cup (at New Mexico United - 4/13) and USL Jägermeister Cup (at Texoma FC - 4/26).

OPPONENT INFO: Loudoun United FC

Los Locos have won all three meetings with Loudoun United FC by a combined score of 6-1. Last season, Locomotive started off the match with a bang as Tumi Moshobane scored his lone Locomotive goal in the opening minute before Eric Calvillo doubled the lead later on en route to the club's first victory in 2024.

Loudoun United is enjoying their best season to date as they sit in third place in the Eastern Conference only five points away from their regular season record. Abdellatif Aboukoura (11 goals) and Florian Valot (7 assists) lead a potent Loudoun attack that is the third highest scoring in the East. Hugo Fauroux ranks second in the league in saves (63) but will seek help from a back line that has been vulnerable at times this season.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

- Gabi Torres set the club single season record against Las Vegas Lights FC with his ninth assist across all competitions.

- Frank Daroma leads the Championship in passing accuracy (min. 250 passes) at 92.67%.

- Los Locos have won the most fouls in the USL Championship this season (387).

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on comeback against Phoenix last week:

"I think we had a very good plan and were dominant on the ball despite being down to start the match. We were a little bit quiet offensively until the red card came in, and then the team woke up and put in a good performance creating chances and scoring goals."

Cabrera on playing all Eastern Conference teams in September:

"It's important for us to go out and get the results ourselves. We have five games left here at home. If we get those results, we're going to be able to reach the playoffs, and that's the goal. Our preparation is good, the mentality is good and now, it's up to us on the field that we keep performing well. We just need to drop the concentration or intensity down the stretch."

Gabi Torres on team mentality moving forward:

"I believe we are really strong when we play together. We need everybody down the stretch. When we show fight on the field, it's really difficult to play against us. Now, with ten games left in the regular season, we need to stay humble and show more consistency to get the results we need in a tough Western Conference."

Beto Avila on finding balance as season progresses:

"I think it's something that this team has obviously been working on. Throughout the games and experiences together, we've overcome little by little by being stronger in the back. The best offense is defense. I think that us having the ability to win close or win by a lot is certainly a good thing for us."







