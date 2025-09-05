RIFC Kicks Looks to Build Momentum vs. Louisville City FC on Kids Night, Presented by Rhode Island Energy
Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
Rhode Island FC returns to Centreville Bank Stadium to face Louisville City FC in Week 27 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season.
GAME PREVIEW
Louisville City FC is tied with Charleston Battery with 45 goals this season, making it the second-straight team to visit Pawtucket boasting league-leading attacking numbers. The club, who sits in first place in the entire league, has scored three or more goals in six regular-season games in 2025, including four of its last five games. In that stretch, it has out-scored its opponents 15-5. Led by Phillip Goodrum, who is second in the USL Championship Golden Boot race with 12 goals, nine players have scored multiple goals for LouCity in a balanced attack. Taylor Davila leads Louisville with eight assists. Jansen Wilson and Ray Serrano are tied for second on the team in both goals and assists, each tallying six goals and four assists apiece. The Boys in Purple are unbeaten (6W-0L-2T) in their last eight games and have lost just one of its 22 games this season. Louisville will look to add to that red-hot run in its first-ever visit to Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday.
Rhode Island FC boast one of the best defenses in the USL Championship, headlined by Week 26 Team of the Week goalkeeper Koke Vegas. RIFC's 23 goals conceded are the fourth-least in the USL Championship, and it sits ahead of Louisville with eight clean sheets, good for second-most in the league. Ever since returning from an 11-game injury absence on Aug. 6, Vegas has led a near-impenetrable Rhode Island FC back line to some of the best defensive form in club history. In five games since his return, Vegas has made eight saves and kept four shutouts. With Vegas in goal, Rhode Island FC has kept opponents out of the back of the net for a club-record 367 minutes at Centreville Bank Stadium, going more than a month without conceding a goal in front of its home fans. In its 1-0 win over second-place Charleston Battery last time out, RIFC's defense shut out the league's highest-scoring attack, holding it to a season-low five shots.
WHO
Rhode Island FC
Louisville City FC
WHEN
Saturday, September 6
7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Centreville Bank Stadium
11 Tidewater St.
Pawtucket, R.I. 02860
BROADCAST
NESN+
ESPN+
TUDN
RADIO
790 The Score (790 AM)
THEME
Kids Night
GATE GIVEAWAY
Kids Night Rally Towels, courtesy of Rhode Island Energy (first 3,000 fans)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 5, 2025
- Vince Gilligan to Kick off 'Pluribus Night' at Isotopes Park on September 10 During New Mexico United Match - New Mexico United
- RIFC Kicks Looks to Build Momentum vs. Louisville City FC on Kids Night, Presented by Rhode Island Energy - Rhode Island FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. New Mexico United 9/6/25 - San Antonio FC
- Monterey Bay Climbs Altitude for Clash in Colorado Springs - Monterey Bay FC
- Preview: Hounds at Oakland Roots SC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hartford Heads South Ready to Reignite the Winning Streak against Miami FC - Hartford Athletic
- Orange County SC Acquires Midfielder Malik Pinto on Loan - Orange County SC
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads to Detroit Seeking 3-Points at Keyworth - Orange County SC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Continues Road Swing at Rhode Island FC - Louisville City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Ready up for Third Place Clash with Loudoun United FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Hartford Athletic Acquires Defender Joshua Belluz on Loan, Bringing MLS NEXT Pro Experience - Hartford Athletic
- Playoff Race Heats Up: New Mexico United Faces San Antonio on the Road - New Mexico United
- Preview: Rowdies vs Sacramento - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- RIFC Kicks Looks to Build Momentum vs. Louisville City FC on Kids Night, Presented by Rhode Island Energy
- Rhode Island FC to Celebrate Young Fans in Second Annual Kids Night, Presented by Rhode Island Energy
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Louisville City FC | September 6, 2025
- Koke Vegas Named to USL Championship Week 26 Team of the Week
- Jojea Kwizera Called up to Rwanda National Team for September FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying Window