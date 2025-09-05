RIFC Kicks Looks to Build Momentum vs. Louisville City FC on Kids Night, Presented by Rhode Island Energy

Rhode Island FC returns to Centreville Bank Stadium to face Louisville City FC in Week 27 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season.

GAME PREVIEW

Louisville City FC is tied with Charleston Battery with 45 goals this season, making it the second-straight team to visit Pawtucket boasting league-leading attacking numbers. The club, who sits in first place in the entire league, has scored three or more goals in six regular-season games in 2025, including four of its last five games. In that stretch, it has out-scored its opponents 15-5. Led by Phillip Goodrum, who is second in the USL Championship Golden Boot race with 12 goals, nine players have scored multiple goals for LouCity in a balanced attack. Taylor Davila leads Louisville with eight assists. Jansen Wilson and Ray Serrano are tied for second on the team in both goals and assists, each tallying six goals and four assists apiece. The Boys in Purple are unbeaten (6W-0L-2T) in their last eight games and have lost just one of its 22 games this season. Louisville will look to add to that red-hot run in its first-ever visit to Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Rhode Island FC boast one of the best defenses in the USL Championship, headlined by Week 26 Team of the Week goalkeeper Koke Vegas. RIFC's 23 goals conceded are the fourth-least in the USL Championship, and it sits ahead of Louisville with eight clean sheets, good for second-most in the league. Ever since returning from an 11-game injury absence on Aug. 6, Vegas has led a near-impenetrable Rhode Island FC back line to some of the best defensive form in club history. In five games since his return, Vegas has made eight saves and kept four shutouts. With Vegas in goal, Rhode Island FC has kept opponents out of the back of the net for a club-record 367 minutes at Centreville Bank Stadium, going more than a month without conceding a goal in front of its home fans. In its 1-0 win over second-place Charleston Battery last time out, RIFC's defense shut out the league's highest-scoring attack, holding it to a season-low five shots.

WHO

Rhode Island FC

Louisville City FC

WHEN

Saturday, September 6

7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Centreville Bank Stadium

11 Tidewater St.

Pawtucket, R.I. 02860

BROADCAST

NESN+

ESPN+

TUDN

RADIO

790 The Score (790 AM)

THEME

Kids Night

GATE GIVEAWAY

Kids Night Rally Towels, courtesy of Rhode Island Energy (first 3,000 fans)







