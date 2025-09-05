Preview: Rowdies vs Sacramento

The Tampa Bay Rowdies continue their three-match homestand at Al Lang Stadium this Saturday with a clash against Western Conference side Sacramento Republic FC. Tampa Bay started the home stretch with a rousing comeback victory over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC last weekend, nabbing second-half goals from midfielder Lewis Hilton and forward Woobens Pacius to secure the 2-1 result and three vital points in the playoff race.

Last Saturday's result marked the first home win for Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato since he joined the club in early July. Casciato is now unbeaten in his first two matches leading the Rowdies at Al Lang. The Rowdies secured a 1-1 draw in his home debut against Phoenix Rising FC on August 16. With six of their nine final regular season matches set to be played at home, Casciato and the Rowdies will aim to continue making the most of that advantage down the final stretch.

"It's just about building on the things we've done well and building momentum now," said Casciato. "I'm proud of the guys for the way they came back last Saturday. The second half performance was really good. Now it's about building on that and starting the game like that against Sacramento at the weekend."

Playoff Picture

The Rowdies remain firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot after rallying to beat Pittsburgh last weekend. Indy Eleven occupy the final playoff spot for the moment following their win over Hartford Athletic on Wednesday. The Rowdies sit five points back of Indy and three points behind Rhode Island FC heading into the weekend, but the Rowdies have a crucial game in hand on both clubs. A streak of consistent results in the final nine matches of the regular season could push the Rowdies above the playoff line as they look to clinch a postseason berth for the seventh straight season.

Hilton nears 20k

Rowdies Midfielder Lewis Hiltlon could hit a major career milestone this Saturday against Sacramento. Hilton is only 24 minutes away from reaching 20,000 regular-season minutes played in the USL Championship. The Englishman has been one of the Rowdies most consistent performers and contributors during his six seasons with the club. Hilton's 156 appearances for the Rowdies ranks third among all players in the modern era.

Collins Returns

This week marked two months since Dominic Casciato took the helm as head coach in Tampa Bay. As he continues the pave the way for a new Rowdies era, this weekend he'll led the squad this weekend against a coach who established the club as one of the top sides in the USL Championship. Former Rowdies Head Coach Neill Collins returns to Al Lang this Saturday for the first time since he departed Tampa Bay midway through the 2023 season to pursue coaching opportunities overseas. From 2018-2013, Collins helped the Rowdies capture two Eastern Conference titles and a USL Championship Players' Shield.

Collins returned to U.S. late last year to take charge in Sacramento, who currently sit second in the Western Conference standings. Collins' influence in Tampa Bay can still be seen today. A handful of current Rowdies players were recruited and signed by Collins back in the day.

"We expect a good game on Saturday," said Rowdies defender Laurence Wyke, who played under Collins in 2021 and 2022. "[Sacramento] will be well regimented. All of Neill's teams are good. We all have a ton of respect for Neill and what he's done. We're going to give it our all and hopefully come away with three points."

Series History

The Rowdies are unbeaten in their limited history with Sacramento, with the two sides only meeting twice before this Saturday's bout. Last year, the Rowdies knocked off Sacramento in a 1-0 result away from home. In 2024, the club's fought to a 1-1 stalemate at Al Lang in a match that saw the Rowdies finish down two men due to red card ejections.

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Bassett, Fernandes, Niyongabire

QUESTIONABLE: Lasso, Moon

USL Championship Matchday 22

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday, September 6, 7:30 p.m. ET

Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL

2025 League Records:

Rowdies: 6W-12L-3D, 21 pts, 10th East (3-4-2 at home)

Sacramento: 9W-5L-7D, 34 pts, 2nd West (5-4-1 on the road)

Tune In:  Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+







