Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads to Detroit Seeking 3-Points at Keyworth
Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Kickoff: Saturday, September 6 (4:00 PM PDT)
Where: How to Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video
Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube
Orange County SC heads to Keyworth for only the 2nd time in club history on Saturday, with both teams fighting for playoff positioning, Detroit aiming to lock in a top Eastern Conference spot, and Orange County battling to move up the table in the Western Conference playoff race. This matchup will test Detroit's home strength against Orange County's road resilience.
Fans can expect a tight battle with playoff implications on the line. This could be a cagey, tactically rich battle, with Detroit wanting to control tempo at home, lock down early, and strike on transitions, and Orange County SC looking to push to leverage their attacking edge and edge possession to unsettle Detroit's shape.
Keep an eye on momentum swings after goals, substitutions, and the role of physicality in midfield. With both sides hungry for playoff positioning, expect a fiercely competitive night of action.
OCSC returns to The Champ on September 27th for a "Back to School Night" match against Charleston Battery. For tickets, click HERE.
MOTOWN SHOWDOWN
Darren Smith will spearhead DCFC's attack, and he remains a threat even with limited opportunities. In midfield, Kobe Hernandez-Foster will be key-using his creativity to generate chances while also disrupting OC's forward momentum. Fans will recognize a familiar face in Alex Villanueva, who anchors Detroit's defense with leadership and composure, crucial against OCSC's pressing style. Between the posts, goalkeeper Carlos Herrera has recorded 24 saves and 4 clean sheets this season, though he has conceded 14 goals in 11 appearances.
Detroit City FC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 15-8-11
Goals Scored: 46 | Goals Allowed: 32 I Clean Sheets: 12
Players to Watch:
F Darren Smith
GK Carlos Herrera
ALL ABOARD
Orange County SC had four different players find the back of the net last week, and they'll need that same clinical finishing on the road in Detroit. Ethan Zubak is expected to lead the line again, while Chris Hegardt and Stephen Kelly will look to drive creativity through the midfield. OCSC's game plan will focus on controlling possession and dictating tempo, but the backline must stay compact, disciplined, and avoid conceding dangerous fouls or set pieces. Out wide, Doghamn and Ciotta have the pace and skill to open up chances and spark quick counters. In goal, Colin Shutler will be called upon to stay sharp if OCSC is to secure a clean sheet.
OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10
Goals Scored: 44 I Goals Allowed: 51 I Clean Sheets: 15
Players to Watch:
F Ethan Zubak
GK Colin Shutler
Orange County SC is 2-0-0 all-time against Detroit City FC (Last 5 against BIR- 2-0-0)
Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship
Orange County SC 3-2 Detroit City FC (June 1, 2024, Orange County, CA)
Scoring Summary: 19' Stephen Carroll (DET), 40' Thomas Amang (OC), 57' Kyle Scott (OC) 67' (P) Abdoulaye Diop (DET), 78' Bryce Jamison (OC)
