Playoff Race Heats Up: New Mexico United Faces San Antonio on the Road

Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United travels to Texas Saturday, against Western Conference rival San Antonio FC. The Black & Yellow currently sit ninth place in the USL Championship Western Conference standings, aiming to build a playoff push as the end of the season is nearing.

This will be the second meeting of the USL Championship season between the two foes. The first came in June at The Lab, when United secured a dramatic 4-2 victory in front of their home crowd. With postseason approaching, United will look to sweep the season series.

Standout Performers: Ryden and Noël Key for United

Defender Kalen Ryden returned to the lineup last week for the Black and Yellow, subbing off the bench tallying 16 minutes. The Captain is known for his aerial dominance and ability to organize the back line, Ryden provides veteran leadership and stability, that has been missed in this lineup since his injury occurred. His presence will be crucial against San Antonio's physical attack.

Midfielder Valentin Noël has emerged as an offensive spark for United, bringing creativity, energy, and an eye for goals. His ability to find pockets of space and link up play in the attacking third gives United a dangerous edge, against a compact San Antonio defense.

Chasing History: Milestones for Tambakis and Rivas

Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis remains just one clean sheet away from tying the USL Championship's all-time record of 52 regular-season shutouts. Even as Shakes has taken the starting role in recent weeks, Tambakis' milestone looms large as one of the biggest storylines of United's 2024 campaign.

Midfielder Sergio Rivas, the Albuquerque native, is also nearing a career achievement as he approaches 10,000 regular season minutes (9,865). His consistency and durability continue to set the tone for United's midfield.

San Antonio Aims to Defend Home Turf

San Antonio enters the weekend fighting to solidify their own playoff position. Known for their physical style and compact defense, they remain one of the toughest teams to beat at home. Forward Jorge Hernandez and Luke Haakenson lead the line with 15 goal contributions on the season, while their midfield core thrives on disrupting opponents' rhythm and creating counterattacking opportunities.

Up Next

Following Saturday's clash in San Antonio, New Mexico United will return home to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park on Wednesday, September 10 at 7 PM MT, when they host Detroit City FC.







