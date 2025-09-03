Indy Eleven Acquires Defender Brian Schaefer

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has acquired FC Cincinnati 2 defender Brian Schaefer on loan for the remainder of the season, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

The 23-year-old Schaefer has been a two-year starter for FC Cincinnati 2 since turning professional after a four-year collegiate career at South Florida.

In 2025, the 6'3, 190-pound Schaefer has started 20 of 21 matches, recording career bests of three goals and two assists. The Atlantic Beach, Florida, native has 14 shots, four shots on target, five key passes, 17 fouls won, and 49 clearances.

In his first pro season in 2024, Schaefer helped FCC 2 to the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference regular-season title, starting all 27 games and notching two goals, 21 shots, eight shots on target, six key passes, 18 fouls won, and 91 clearances.

Schaefer was selected by FC Cincinnati in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft with the 27th pick in the first round.

As a collegian at USF, Schaefer scored five goals in 53 career appearances and earned American Athletic Conference (AAC) All-Conference Second-Team and College Sports Communicators Academic All-District in 2022, and AAC All-Rookie Team honors in 2020.

In 2021, Schaefer played for the Jacksonville Armada U-23 in the National Premier Soccer League. He then played two seasons in USL League Two, in 2022 with Tampa Bay United and with St. Petersburg FC in 2023.

Schaefer will wear #12 for Indy Eleven.

The Boys in Blue open a season-long three-game USL Championship road trip at Hartford Athletic tonight at 7:30 pm on ESPN+.







