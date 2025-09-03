Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Las Vegas Lights FC

Published on September 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising takes a three-match unbeaten run into a Friday-night showdown against Las Vegas Lights FC, scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. (PT) September 5 at Phoenix Rising Stadium. The match brings to an end one of Rising's two three-match homestands to conclude the 2025 season. Before Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah's side travels to the capital of California to take on Sacramento Republic FC, it first has an opportunity to pick up three crucial points at home.

"To draw after going 3-0 up, it was painful for (the players) and it was frustrating for us," Kah said when reflecting on the club's recent 3-3 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC. "But we have a game on Friday, so we cannot let it linger."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC

WHEN: Friday, September 5 (7:30 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Ariz.)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: 3TV, AZFS, CBS Sports Golazo Network, KDUS 1060 AM (English), La Onda 99.5 FM (Spanish)

KEEPING THE STREAK

Rising kicked off its three-match unbeaten streak with a 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay Rowdies down on the Gulf Coast. It then carried its momentum back West to down Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC by a score of 4-1 in its most convincing win of 2025. On August 30, Rising's attack put up another three goals as it played to the aforementioned 3-3 draw against El Paso.

With 11 goals in the last five matches (1.7 goals per match), Rising has been consistent with its attacking output. Notably, eight different players put the ball in the back of the net during that same stretch. Rising's versatility and depth of talent, especially in the attack, has led to an attack that has put up 50 goals in all competitions this season and is apt to continue climbing up the West.

"It's good to see we're creating opportunities," forward Darius Johnson said after the last Saturday's match. We're a scoring team and very exciting going forward. It's bittersweet (to draw), but definitely good to take that scoring form going into the match against Vegas."

SEASON UPDATE

With only eight games remaining in the regular season, opportunities are dwindling for Rising to secure a home playoff spot. 29 points has Kah's side sitting in fifth place and five points out of second.

Five of Rising's final eight matches will be played in Phoenix, which includes one more run of three straight home games. It's other three matches bring Rising to California (Sacramento Republic FC), North Carolina (North Carolina FC) and Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC).

"I think it's very clear (that you have to take advantage of the home games)," Kah said. "If you don't take advantage, what are we doing?"

DUAL OF THE DESERT

Despite ramping up its attack, scoring five goals in as many matches, Las Vegas Lights FC sits 12th in the Western Conference (6-11-5, 23 points). Still, Vegas has been building momentum recently with three results in its last four matches (1-1-2), and is coming off a 1-0 shutout victory against Lexington SC on August 30.

Las Vegas' attack is led by forward Johnny Rodriguez, who has seven goals and one assist this season, and defender Gennaro Michael Nigro, who leads the team with five assists.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.