Phoenix Rising FC Acquires Cameroonian Midfielder Jean-Éric Moursou on Loan
Published on September 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has acquired midfielder Jean-Éric Moursou on loan with an option to buy from Valenciennes FC of the French Championnat National, pending league and federation approval.
Born in Garoua, Cameroon, Moursou made his professional debut in 2020 for his hometown club Coton Sport FC de Garoua. The midfielder went on to appear in 25 matches for the Cameroonian club before making the move to Valenciennes FC in France.
"(Moursou) will bring toughness, but also is someone who can play with the ball," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "He's a midfielder that can do a great job both on and off the ball. He's young, hungry and sees our club as an opportunity to elevate himself and hopefully move on."
Moursou, 20, joins Rising with 41 appearances accross four different French competitions, including the Coupe de France (7 apps.), Ligue 2 (8) and Championnat National (15).
"After talking with (Kah), I knew I wanted to be involved in the Phoenix project," Moursou said in translated French. "It's a good project for me, for my progress in my football career, and (Rising) is a good club."
Jean-Éric Moursou: By the Numbers
-Born in Garoua, Cameroon.
-Product of the Coton Sport FC de Garoua Academy.
-At 16 years and 40 days old, Moursou became the youngest-ever player to be picked in interclub competition in the history of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
-Broke out in 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup season, playing over 700 minutes.
-Joined Valenciennes FC (France) ahead of 2023-24 season.
-Has appeared in 44 matches across five competitions in France.
-Received first international call-up to Cameroon in November 2023 for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Mauritius and Libya.
Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC acquire midfielder Jean-Éric Moursou on loan with an option to buy from Valenciennes FC of the French Championnat National, pending league and federation approval.
Name: Jean-Éric Moursou
Pronunciation: Zhon ay-reek Moor-soo
Position: Midfielder
DOB: December 31, 2004 (20)
Birthplace: Garoua, Cameroon
Former Club: Valenciennes FC (France)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 161
