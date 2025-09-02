Forward Ihsan Sacko Named to USL Team of the Week 26
Phoenix Rising forward Ihsan Sacko was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week 26, USL announced today. Sacko finished both of his chances, netting a brace in Rising's 3-3 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC on August 30 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.
Sacko's first goal came in the 7th minute, with a deft first touch to cushion the ball out in front of him before using his right foot to slide the ball past the onrushing keeper. The goal marked Rising's third before the 15th minute of a match, all of which have come in the last two matches. In the 47th minute, "Nino" doubled his tally as he made a late-arriving run into the box in transition to receive a cutback ball from forward Kelvin Arase and dispatch it into the back of the net.
Both of Sacko's goals were assisted, once again showing how Risings forward likes to play off his teammates in goal-scoring sequences -- and to great effect.
"I mean, now it's been like eight months we played together," Sacko said following the match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on August 23. "I love the connection we have with Rémi (Cabral), Hope (Avayevu), (Damian Rivera), (Dariusz) Formella too, (and) Charlie (Dennis)... I love this connection, because we know we just have to look each (for) each other to make the run."
The match against El Paso marked the first time Sacko has finished a match with multiple goal contributions, which brought his 2025 tally to 14 (7G, 7A). Notably, it marked a second consecutive regular-season match with a goal contribution for the Frenchman after he notched an assist against Colorado Springs the week before. With the Team of the Week nomination, his first of 2025, Sacko became the 12th Rising player to receive league-wide recognition.
Sacko and Rising are back in action this Friday, September 5, to close out a three-match homestand against Las Vegas Lights FC at 7:30 p.m. (PT) at Phoenix Rising Stadium.
