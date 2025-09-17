El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer Shines in Copa Alianza Tournament

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer saw numerous teams compete in the Copa Alianza tournament this past weekend at the Westside Soccer Complex. The competition serves as the largest Hispanic tournament in the United States.

"Copa Alianza is more than just a tournament-it's the heartbeat of the Borderplex community's love, hunger, and passion for the game," Locomotive Youth Soccer director Ulyses Torres said. "Competing against the region's very best, both domestically and internationally, challenges us in every facet. For our club to be at the forefront of this event, both on the pitch and visually, is a testament to our commitment and growth."

Highlights of the tournament include the 2010 boy's ECNL team winning their bracket and the 2016 boy's team making it to the Final. Also, the USL Academy side was able to knock off the Alianza Select Team.

"The atmosphere was electric-full of energy, emotional highs and lows and memorable moments that our players will carry with them for the rest of the year," boys' club director Sean Taylor said. "We're proud of all our players and look forward to returning next year."







