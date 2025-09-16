Kieran Sargeant Named to USL Championship Week 28 Team of the Week

Published on September 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Defender Kieran Sargeant has been named to the USL Championship Week 28 Team of the Week, his third Team of the Week honor of the current campaign.

The 22-year-old logged his club-leading fifth assist of the season on Friday night vs. Orange County SC, a brilliant cross that found the head of Forster Ajago to equalize in the 59' minute.

Overall, he created three scoring chances from the left flank and delivered eight balls into the final third.

Defensively, Sargeant made six recoveries, one tackle, one clearance and won 63% of his duels.

Sargeant's three Team of the Week awards in 2025 leads Lexington SC.

Sargeant and co. are back action Saturday, Sept. 20 at Detroit City FC. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

2025 Team of the Week Winners

Week 1 - Joe Hafferty

Week 3 - Marcus Epps (Bench)

Week 15 - Terry Boss (Coach), Xavier Zengue (Bench)

Week 17-18 - Michael Adedokun

Week 19 - Kieran Sargeant

Week 20 - Brooks Thompson (Player of the Week)

Week 23 - Michael Adedokun (Bench)

Week 25 - Joe Hafferty, Kieran Sargeant

Week 27 - Nick Firmino

Week 28 - Kieran Sargeant







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.