Kieran Sargeant Named to USL Championship Week 28 Team of the Week
Published on September 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - Defender Kieran Sargeant has been named to the USL Championship Week 28 Team of the Week, his third Team of the Week honor of the current campaign.
The 22-year-old logged his club-leading fifth assist of the season on Friday night vs. Orange County SC, a brilliant cross that found the head of Forster Ajago to equalize in the 59' minute.
Overall, he created three scoring chances from the left flank and delivered eight balls into the final third.
Defensively, Sargeant made six recoveries, one tackle, one clearance and won 63% of his duels.
Sargeant's three Team of the Week awards in 2025 leads Lexington SC.
Sargeant and co. are back action Saturday, Sept. 20 at Detroit City FC. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
2025 Team of the Week Winners
Week 1 - Joe Hafferty
Week 3 - Marcus Epps (Bench)
Week 15 - Terry Boss (Coach), Xavier Zengue (Bench)
Week 17-18 - Michael Adedokun
Week 19 - Kieran Sargeant
Week 20 - Brooks Thompson (Player of the Week)
Week 23 - Michael Adedokun (Bench)
Week 25 - Joe Hafferty, Kieran Sargeant
Week 27 - Nick Firmino
Week 28 - Kieran Sargeant
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 16, 2025
- Kieran Sargeant Named to USL Championship Week 28 Team of the Week - Lexington Sporting Club
- Rock Solid: Delentz Pierre Earns Team of the Week Honors - FC Tulsa
- Juan Tejada Named to Team of the Week for Week 28 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- San Antonio FC Lands Three on USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Tickets to Historic USL Jägermeister Cup Final Now on Sale - Sacramento Republic FC
- Daniel Flores' Journey Back Home - Phoenix Rising FC
- Ranking Western Conference Clubs by Their Strength of Remaining Schedule - LSC's POV - Lexington Sporting Club
- Preview: Rowdies at Birmingham - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Kieran Sargeant Named to USL Championship Week 28 Team of the Week
- Ranking Western Conference Clubs by Their Strength of Remaining Schedule - LSC's POV
- FC Tulsa Extends Home Unbeaten Streak to Seven Matches with Draw vs. Orange County
- Lexington Sporting Club Draws DC Power FC, 0-0
- Lexington Remains Undefeated to Start 2025/26 Campaign with 0-0 Draw