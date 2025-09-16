Ranking Western Conference Clubs by Their Strength of Remaining Schedule - LSC's POV
This one is for the statheads.
Your friendly neighborhood Lexington SC is back to shine a light on a very convoluted Western Conference playoff picture.
Long story short, things are still incredibly tight in the West. Heading into Week 29, only four points separate third place from ninth. In the middle of it all is Lexington, currently sitting in sixth place with 32 points
It is likely that clubs will continue to rotate in and out of playoff position over the coming weeks, despite possibly only being separated by one point (or even being tied on points, in which goal differential in head-to-head matchups becomes the first tiebreaker).
Lexington is still in firm control of its own destiny. If it wins, it's in. But with so much flip-flopping happening weekly, we decided to dive into the strength of schedule for the seven clubs within four points of one another in the West to perhaps provide some insight into how things might shake out.
For the sake of ease, we will refer to these seven clubs simply as The Seven (New Mexico United, San Antonio FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, Lexington SC, Phoenix Rising FC, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Orange County SC).
How We Did It
To determine each club's remaining strength of schedule, we primarily based our calculations off win percentage and used the following formula:
Win % = ((0.33 x D) + W) / Matches Played
D = Draws
W = Wins
Since draws are worth one-third of the points of a win in the standings, we counted them as "0.33 wins" in our formula.
After calculating the win percentage of every USL Championship club, we then looked at who each of The Seven has left to play in 2025, added each opponent's win % together, then divided by the number of matches remaining.
For example, here is LSC's remaining strength of schedule:
Opponent Win %
Detroit City FC 0.443
New Mexico United 0.487
FC Tulsa 0.638
El Paso Locomotive FC 0.463
Sacramento Republic FC 0.550
Oakland Roots SC 0.362
Strength of schedule: 0.489
Now then, here is the remaining strength of schedule for The Seven in order from easiest schedule to hardest, based on opponents win %.
1. New Mexico United
Remaining schedule:
Monterey Bay FC
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Lexington SC
Phoenix Rising FC
Orange County SC
Oakland Roots SC
Rhode Island FC
Strength of schedule: 0.402
New Mexico does not have a match left against a current top-five club in either conference, and three of its opponents are not currently in playoff position (Monterey Bay, Orange County, Oakland).
2. San Antonio FC
Remaining schedule:
Orange County SC
Birmingham Legion FC
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
FC Tulsa
Orange County SC
Phoenix Rising FC
El Paso Locomotive FC
Strength of Schedule: 0.4533
Five of San Antonio's remaining seven matches this season are against The Seven. The Texas side's results might well dictate the playing field, and it is a club worth paying attention to through the last six weeks of the season.
3. Phoenix Rising FC
Remaining schedule:
Loudoun United FC
Oakland Roots SC
New Mexico United
North Carolina FC
San Antonio FC
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Strength of Schedule: 0.4635
Three Eastern Conference opponents remain on the docket for Phoenix, potentially limiting the chaos its results inflict on the rest of the West.
4. Lexington SC
Remaining schedule:
Detroit City FC
New Mexico United
FC Tulsa
El Paso Locomotive FC
Sacramento Republic FC
Oakland Roots SC
Strength of schedule: 0.4890
Five clubs currently sit above LSC in the standings - Lexington will play four of them before the season's end. There is plenty of opportunity to pick up points while also leapfrogging New Mexico, El Paso and Sacramento with positive results.
Its other two matches come against its sixth-place counterpart in the East, Detroit City FC, and Oakland Roots SC who currently occupies the 10th spot in the West.
5. El Paso Locomotive FC
Remaining schedule:
Charleston Battery
Rhode Island FC
Oakland Roots SC
Orange County SC
Lexington SC
FC Tulsa
San Antonio FC
Strength of schedule: 0.4916
Several tough matchups await El Paso in the form of first-place Tulsa and second-place Charleston, the latter of which is one of only two clubs to have secured a playoff spot already. Luckily for Locomotive FC, it gets both of those matches at home.
6. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Remaining schedule:
Sacramento Republic FC
New Mexico United
Hartford Athletic
San Antonio FC
Charleston Battery
Las Vegas Lights FC
FC Tulsa
Strength of schedule: 0.526
Here we cross the 0.500 threshold. Colorado Springs gets to match up with the top four clubs in the West plus Charleston before the season ends.
7. Orange County SC
Remaining schedule:
San Antonio FC
Charleston Battery
Sacramento Republic FC
El Paso Locomotive FC
New Mexico United
San Antonio FC
Louisville City FC
Indy Eleven
Strength of schedule: 0.538
Orange County still has to face off against the top two clubs in the East and four of the top five clubs in the West (including San Antonio twice) over its final eight outings, the most matches left to play by any USL Championship club. Sounds like fun.
