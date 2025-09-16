Daniel Flores' Journey Back Home

Published on September 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Arizona-native Daniel Flores always had Phoenix Rising on his radar. Growing up down Interstate-10 in nearby Tucson with aspirations to become a professional soccer player, the defender's eyes were drawn to the club playing in the highest professional league in the state. On August 8, those dreams became a reality when Rising acquired the 22-year-old fullback on loan from Liga MX side C.D. Chivas Guadalajara.

 "As a kid, I knew about Rising," Flores said. "I knew that I wanted to play here someday, because it's the only professional sports team out here in Arizona that's pretty big. I knew I wanted to play here, so I would always keep an eye on them."

Flores attended Cholla High School in Tucson where he juggled high school soccer with the demands of club ball for RSL-AZ Southern Arizona Soccer Club. Soon after, Flores earned a spot in Real Salt Lake's academy system in 2018, prompting a move to Salt Lake City.

"When I first started coaching (Flores), he wasn't the most naturally talented player," Real Salt Lake AZ Technical Director Bel Haouala said. "But he was by far the most focused and hardworking kid on the field. His dedication and commitment to improving set him apart from everyone else."

In 2022, Flores signed a professional contract with Chivas, a Liga MX team in Mexico's top soccer division, spending most of his time with C.D. Tapatío in the Liga de Expansión MX. Now, Flores brings over 2,600 minutes of experience from Mexico to Phoenix, where he hopes to bring the technical training he received in Mexico back to his home state.

"I was still young when I went to Mexico," Flores said. "Being developed here in the U.S., at RSL, and then going to Mexico still as a young player and being developed more over there... I think (in the United States) they develop a lot of the players in the gym. In Mexico, I feel like it's a lot of technical stuff on the ball, they focus on a lot of specific details, good touch, little things like that."

Flores played his first minutes with the club not even 24 hours after his arrival was announced, in Rising's road match against Lexington SC on August 9. The defender has found consistent minutes after his debut, going on to start the next five matches and notching his first goal contribution, an assist, in Rising's 3-3 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC on August 30.

 "Being able to come back as an Arizona kid, that means a lot," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "We're looking for him to add quality into our back line. We're very happy to have him, and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Kah wasn't the only coach who believed there was something a little different - a little special - about Flores' homecoming.

"Playing with Rising is something (Flores) mentioned," Haouala said. "Which makes perfect sense given his ambition and desire to challenge himself... He hasn't changed. He never forgets where he came from, and he always comes back to give to the community."

Whether it's by maintaining relationships with past coaches or coming back to inspire local kids who have stepped into the same shoes Flores wore just a few years ago, he has left his footprint in Arizona soccer before even signing with Rising.

There are plenty of reasons Flores and Rising fit together so seamlessly on the field, but most important to Flores is what the move means off the field. Now his family can show local support, and in numbers, that they hadn't been able to in previous years.

"I told them, just heads up, I might be going to Phoenix," Flores said. "(The move) started to get closer and closer, and when it was done, they were really excited."

With about 30 family members and friends coming out to show support in Flores' home debut against Colorado Switchbacks on August 23, it was a welcome reminder of what home felt like.

"It was hard for them to go to Mexico," Flores said. "Only one of my brothers made it out to go see me play over there. That was one of the first times I've had plenty of people come out to watch me play. It was really nice having that feeling again."







