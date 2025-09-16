Rock Solid: Delentz Pierre Earns Team of the Week Honors

Published on September 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa defender Delentz Pierre has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 28 following his commanding performance in the Scissortail's 1-0 victory over New Mexico United last Saturday.

Since arriving in Tulsa in January, Pierre has established himself as a cornerstone of the defense, pairing his championship pedigree with discipline and composure at center back. In the recent clash with New Mexico United, Pierre delivered a Man of the Match performance, showcasing sharp anticipation, breaking up key attacking moves, and making timely clearances to preserve the club's seventh shutout of the regular season. His commanding presence and calm leadership at the heart of the backline were decisive in FC Tulsa's clean sheet and hard-earned victory.

The full USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 28 can be found below:

GK - Raiko Arozarena, Las Vegas Lights FC

D - Nico Benalcazar, Orange County SC

D - Delentz Pierre, FC Tulsa

D - Kieran Sargeant, Lexington SC

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

M - Kevon Lambert, Louisville City FC

M - Jimmy Medranda, San Antonio FC

M - Sebastian Anderson, Hartford Athletic

F - Juan Tejada, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Kyle Edwards, Hartford Athletic

F - Peter Wilson, Oakland Roots SC

Coach - Brendan Burke, Hartford Athletic

Bench - Nicolás Campisi (MIA), Ahmad Al-Qaq (NC), Will Seymore (NM), Paul Marie (TBR), Valentin Noël (NM), Cal Jennings (CHS), Santiago Patiño (SA)

Next Up

Saturday, September 20 - FC Tulsa hits the road to face Oakland Roots SC at 7:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. CST).

FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field for their next home game on Saturday, October 4, when they host Lexington SC at 7:00 p.m. CST. Tickets are now available via fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.







