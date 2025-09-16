Tickets to Historic USL Jägermeister Cup Final Now on Sale
Published on September 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
In honor of 916 Day, Republic FC is giving fans one more reason to celebrate all things Sacramento. Tickets to the USL Jägermeister Cup are now on sale!
The Indomitable Club will host Hartford Athletic at Heart Health Park on Saturday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m.
Playing in the first championship game being held in Sacramento in over a decade, Republic FC can be the first USL Championship team to lift the USL Jägermeister Cup. Since 2014, the Indomitable Club has made a name for itself in big moments - from winning the league cup in its first year, reaching the U.S. Open Cup Final in 2022, and now the opportunity to pick up in-season hardware.
This community knows how to show up for its teams and in Republic FC's biggest moments, the city has continuously shown up and proven that Sacramento is one of the best sports cities in the country. From welcoming over 20,000 fans in each of its first four home games - and then once again in 2023 - to sellout crowds for legendary win-or-go-home matches, the club's home atmosphere creates a massive advantage and has made the Capital City one of the most intimidating places for opponents to play.
With an expected sell out crowd, fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to be a part of this historic night.
