El Paso Locomotive FC Drop First Ever Trip to North Carolina

Published on September 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







CARY, North Carolina - El Paso Locomotive FC fell to North Carolina FC 1-0 on the road Friday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The visitors were down a man before they could blink as Wahab Ackwei was sent off in the 14th minute after a shoulder challenge outside the box. Despite the man disadvantage, El Paso controlled more possession in the first half but were undone in the final minute of eight in stoppage time which put them down 1-0 at the break.

Locomotive created several scoring chances in the second half including a header that hit the crossbar from Beto Avila. Jahmali Waite also made some big saves to keep the match close, but ultimately, Los Locos were unable to find an equalizer with 10 men.

GAME NOTES

Locomotive were without Palermo Ortiz who was serving a suspension for a red card last match.

Wahab Ackwei will be unavailable for selection next Saturday against Charleston Battery.

FORECAST: 75ºF, clear

SCORING SUMMARY

NC - Evan Conway 45+8' (Pedro Dolabella)

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-3-3) Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi, Palermo Ortiz-C, Memo Diaz, Gabi Torres, Frank Daroma, Eric Calvillo (Emiliano Rodriguez 87'), Amando Moreno (Robert Coronado 74'), Beto Avila (Andy Cabrera 74'), Christian Sorto (Tony Alfaro 17')

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Noah Dollenmayer, Omar Mora

NC - (3-4-2-1) Oliver Semmle, Finn Sundstrom, Conor Donovan, Bryce Washington, Patrick Burner, Ahmad Al-Qaq, Louis Perez, Thomas Roberts (Rodrigo da Costa 63'), Raheem Somersall (Mikey Maldonado 63'), Pedro Dolabella, Evan Conway

Subs Not Used: Jake McGuire, Paco Craig, Oalex Anderson, Jaden Servania, JahLane Forbes, Jayson Quintanilla

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Wahab Ackwei (Red) 14', Jahmali Waite (Yellow) 15', Beto Avila (Yellow) 22', Amando Moreno (Yellow) 27', Bench (Yellow) 27', Bench (Red) 90'

NC - Patrick Burner (Yellow) 25', Raheem Somersall (Yellow) 45'+2', Thomas Roberts (Yellow) 57', Pedro Dolabella (Yellow) 58', Louis Perez (Yellow) 81'

MATCH STATS: ELP | NC

GOALS: 0|1

ASSISTS: 0|1

POSSESSION: 47|53

SHOTS: 12|10

SHOTS ON GOAL: 2|4

SAVES: 3|0

FOULS: 12|20

OFFSIDES: 1|0

CORNERS: 4|8

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC return home for a clash against Charleston Battery on Saturday, September 20 at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News App.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.