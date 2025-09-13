El Paso Locomotive FC Drop First Ever Trip to North Carolina
Published on September 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
CARY, North Carolina - El Paso Locomotive FC fell to North Carolina FC 1-0 on the road Friday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.
The visitors were down a man before they could blink as Wahab Ackwei was sent off in the 14th minute after a shoulder challenge outside the box. Despite the man disadvantage, El Paso controlled more possession in the first half but were undone in the final minute of eight in stoppage time which put them down 1-0 at the break.
Locomotive created several scoring chances in the second half including a header that hit the crossbar from Beto Avila. Jahmali Waite also made some big saves to keep the match close, but ultimately, Los Locos were unable to find an equalizer with 10 men.
GAME NOTES
Locomotive were without Palermo Ortiz who was serving a suspension for a red card last match.
Wahab Ackwei will be unavailable for selection next Saturday against Charleston Battery.
FORECAST: 75ºF, clear
SCORING SUMMARY
NC - Evan Conway 45+8' (Pedro Dolabella)
LINEUPS
ELP - (4-3-3) Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi, Palermo Ortiz-C, Memo Diaz, Gabi Torres, Frank Daroma, Eric Calvillo (Emiliano Rodriguez 87'), Amando Moreno (Robert Coronado 74'), Beto Avila (Andy Cabrera 74'), Christian Sorto (Tony Alfaro 17')
Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Noah Dollenmayer, Omar Mora
NC - (3-4-2-1) Oliver Semmle, Finn Sundstrom, Conor Donovan, Bryce Washington, Patrick Burner, Ahmad Al-Qaq, Louis Perez, Thomas Roberts (Rodrigo da Costa 63'), Raheem Somersall (Mikey Maldonado 63'), Pedro Dolabella, Evan Conway
Subs Not Used: Jake McGuire, Paco Craig, Oalex Anderson, Jaden Servania, JahLane Forbes, Jayson Quintanilla
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
ELP - Wahab Ackwei (Red) 14', Jahmali Waite (Yellow) 15', Beto Avila (Yellow) 22', Amando Moreno (Yellow) 27', Bench (Yellow) 27', Bench (Red) 90'
NC - Patrick Burner (Yellow) 25', Raheem Somersall (Yellow) 45'+2', Thomas Roberts (Yellow) 57', Pedro Dolabella (Yellow) 58', Louis Perez (Yellow) 81'
MATCH STATS: ELP | NC
GOALS: 0|1
ASSISTS: 0|1
POSSESSION: 47|53
SHOTS: 12|10
SHOTS ON GOAL: 2|4
SAVES: 3|0
FOULS: 12|20
OFFSIDES: 1|0
CORNERS: 4|8
UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC return home for a clash against Charleston Battery on Saturday, September 20 at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News App.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 12, 2025
- Lexington Remains Undefeated to Start 2025/26 Campaign with 0-0 Draw - Lexington Sporting Club
- Lexington Sporting Club Ends Knotted with Orange County SC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Evan Conway scores first-half winner in Friday's inter-conference victory - North Carolina FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Drop First Ever Trip to North Carolina - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Orange County SC Holds Strong to Grab a Point in 1-1 Draw on the Road - Orange County SC
- Monterey Bay Hosts Hartford Athletic on Hispanic Heritage Night - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Update | Battery's October Away Match against Sacramento Rescheduled - Charleston Battery
- What to Watch for as LouCity Travels up the Ohio to Face the Pittsburgh Riverhounds - Louisville City FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Loudoun United FC 9/13/25 - San Antonio FC
- Burke's In-Form Hartford Squad Heads to Seaside for Key Out-Of-Conference Clash - Hartford Athletic
- D.C. United Loan Defender Garrison Tubbs to Loudoun United FC - Loudoun United FC
- Rowdies Sign Alex Mendez - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- United vs. Tulsa: Playoff Push Continues on Meow Wolf Night - New Mexico United
- Momentous Sports Brings Big Names and Big Plans to Sporting JAX - Sporting Club Jacksonville
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Drop First Ever Trip to North Carolina
- El Paso Locomotive FC Continue Eastern Conference Slate against North Carolina FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Continue Eastern Conference Slate against North Carolina FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Loan Defender Noah Dollenmayer to San Antonio FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Watch Unbeaten Streak End at Seven Sgainst Loudoun United FC