Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Loudoun United FC 9/13/25

Published on September 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Road Warriors: SAFC heads into Saturday's match unbeaten in its last five matches away from home in USL play, only conceding three goals in that span.

West is Best: Since starting regular interconference competition in 2017, SAFC is 19-11-12 against the Eastern Conference with a +37 goal differential and 12 shutouts.

Spreading the Field: San Antonio's attack has been balanced this season with its 26 goals coming from 13 different players and 11 different players assisting.

---------------

What they had to say:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the team's urgency to get a win...)

"There is no panic mode, but there is always urgency. You know, that was game one, it was urgency to start the season with a win against Monterey at home, and game 22 or 23, it's still the same. We've gotta go with urgency, doesn't matter if it's at home or away. We need to gain points. The idea is not to just make playoffs, it's make playoffs and try to get a home game for the fans, for our city, you know, try to finish in the top four seeds, and we're still there. Everybody's still two, three points away from each other, so if you just get a few wins, and then you're back to second or third place. We know that, so the urgency is still there for this Saturday and for the next two home games."

(On scouting Loudoun...)

"Well, first of all, we have to defend. They score a lot of goals, and obviously they're an attacking-minded team, so when we have a team like that, that means in the back, they have some flexibility, some room to create, so when the ball turns over on counterattacks, we need to be creative. We need to be quick. We need to be accurate with the passes, with our decision to score balls and with our finishes."

---------------

USL Championship Match #23 - San Antonio FC at Loudoun United FC

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Segra Field, Leesburg, VA

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 8-8-6 (30 pts; 7th place in Western Conference)

Loudoun United FC: 11-8-4 (37 pts; 3rd place in Eastern Conference)

All-time Series: San Antonio is undefeated against Loudoun in three all-time meetings, with the teams drawing the past two seasons. SAFC took the inaugural match-up in 2022 with a 2-1 victory at Toyota Field.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #LDNvSA







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.