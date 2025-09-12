Match Update | Battery's October Away Match against Sacramento Rescheduled
Published on September 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery News Release
The USL Championship announced Friday that the Week 31 regular season match between Sacramento Republic FC and the Charleston Battery - originally scheduled for Sun., Oct. 5 - will now be played on Wed., Oct. 22, at Heart Health Stadium.
Kickoff for the match will be at 10 p.m. ET.
Broadcast information will be provided in due course.
The match has been flexed to the final week of the regular season due to Sacramento competing in the USL Jägermeister Cup Final against Hartford Athletic on October 4.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 12, 2025
- Match Update | Battery's October Away Match against Sacramento Rescheduled - Charleston Battery
- What to Watch for as LouCity Travels up the Ohio to Face the Pittsburgh Riverhounds - Louisville City FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Loudoun United FC 9/13/25 - San Antonio FC
- Burke's In-Form Hartford Squad Heads to Seaside for Key Out-Of-Conference Clash - Hartford Athletic
- D.C. United Loan Defender Garrison Tubbs to Loudoun United FC - Loudoun United FC
- Rowdies Sign Alex Mendez - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- United vs. Tulsa: Playoff Push Continues on Meow Wolf Night - New Mexico United
- Momentous Sports Brings Big Names and Big Plans to Sporting JAX - Sporting Club Jacksonville
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston Battery Stories
- Match Update | Battery's October Away Match against Sacramento Rescheduled
- Match Preview | Charleston vs. Oakland
- Battery Acquire Wesley Leggett from Loudoun United
- Cal Jennings Earns USLC Team of the Week Selection for Week 27
- Battery Clinch Playoff Spot with 2-1 Win Over Indy, Jennings Bags Brace