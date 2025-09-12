Match Update | Battery's October Away Match against Sacramento Rescheduled

Published on September 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The USL Championship announced Friday that the Week 31 regular season match between Sacramento Republic FC and the Charleston Battery - originally scheduled for Sun., Oct. 5 - will now be played on Wed., Oct. 22, at Heart Health Stadium.

Kickoff for the match will be at 10 p.m. ET.

Broadcast information will be provided in due course.

The match has been flexed to the final week of the regular season due to Sacramento competing in the USL Jägermeister Cup Final against Hartford Athletic on October 4.







