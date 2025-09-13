Orange County SC Holds Strong to Grab a Point in 1-1 Draw on the Road

Published on September 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Lexington SC came out on the front foot, immediately putting the OCSC backline under pressure with sharp passing and relentless runs forward. Orange County, meanwhile, looked content to absorb the early storm, sitting compact and waiting for opportunities to strike on the counter.

But OCSC's game plan suffered an early setback when 19-year-old Nicola Ciotta went down injured just three minutes into the contest, unable to continue after what appeared to be a leg injury. Forced to play temporarily with ten men, OCSC conceded a dangerous free kick just outside their box. As Vuk Latinovitch prepared to come on, Lexington nearly capitalized, with Nicolas Firmino stepping up and curling an effort narrowly over the crossbar.

The opening twenty minutes were all Lexington, their dominance reflected in the numbers: 63% possession and wave after wave of attacking pressure. Still, Orange County stood firm, bending but not breaking, and slowly began to find cracks in between the Lexington lines.

Their first real chance came from a swift build-up, Pedro Guimaraes whipping in a teasing cross that just skipped beyond the run of Ethan Zubak. The warning signs were there, and OCSC began to grow into the match.

In the 36th minute, Zubak nearly found the breakthrough himself, on a precise feed from Nico Benalcazar at the top of the box. His strike, however, went just wide of the post.

Lexington almost answered immediately. Just a minute later, Braudilio Rodrigues unleashed a drive from distance, the shot rattling the crossbar with the goalkeeper beaten.

The hosts continued to pile on the pressure, and in the 43' minute, chaos unfolded in the OCSC box. With goalkeeper Tetsuya Kadono stranded out of position and the ball bouncing dangerously in front of goal, Ashton Miles came to the rescue, producing one of his trademark goal-line clearances to keep the score level.

Then, against the run of play, Orange County struck first. In first-half stoppage time, Nico Benalcazar found Bryce Jamison, who lifted the ball over Brooks Thompson. The goal stunned the home crowd and sent OCSC into the break with a 1-0 lead.

The second half opened like the first, with Lexington dictating the tempo and pressing forward in search of an equalizer. Their breakthrough came in the 58' minute when Forster Ajago muscled his way through OC Keeper Tetsuya Kadono, rising above the OCSC, powering a header to level the score.

Inspired by the goal, Lexington kept the pressure on, launching wave after wave of attacks. Yet Orange County refused to crack. Anchored by the composure and leadership of Nico Benalcazar, the visitors stayed compact, clearing danger and denying clear looks inside the box.

Chances for OCSC were scarce after the restart, but they nearly regained the lead when Tristian Trager burst forward on a surging run and fired just wide of the far post on OCSC's first true shot of the half.

With momentum tilting heavily toward the hosts, Lexington manager Terry Boss went all-in, flooding the pitch with attacking substitutions in search of a late winner. Still, Orange County's resolve held firm. Organized defending, gritty challenges, and disciplined shape allowed them to weather the storm and secure a crucial 1-1 draw on the road.

Milestones:

Irvine resident Tetsuya Kadono made his first start for OCSC

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 1 0 1

LEX 0 1 1

SCORING SUMMARY:

45'+3 Bryce Jamison (2) (Assist Nico Benalcazar)

58' Forster Ajago (5) (Assist Kieran Sargeant)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

55' Malik Pinto - Yellow Card

72' Gavin Karam - Yellow Card

LEXINGTON SC

42' Michael Adedokun - Yellow Card

65' Blaine Ferri - Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Nicholas Benalcazar, Ashton Miles, Nicola Ciotta (5' Vuk Latinovich), Malik Pinto (64' Gavin Karam), Stephen Kelly, Bryce Jamison (64' Tristan Trager), Pedro Guimaraes, Ethan Zubak [C] (74' Cameron Dunbar), Mouhamadou War (74' Roberto Molina), Chris Hegardt

Unused subs: Fernando Augirre(GK); Cheick Koné, Tyson Espy, Apollo Marinch

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 38% | Shots: 4 | Shots On Goal: 1 | Corners: 0 | Fouls: 11 | Offsides: 0 |

LEXINGTON SC: (4-2-3-1)

Brooks Thompson (GK); Kieran Sargeant, Gael Gibert (85' Marcus Epps), Joe Hafferty, Blaine Ferri, Daniel Wu, Devon Williams (72' Cory Burke), Nicolas Firmino, Braudilio Rodrigues(85' Alfredo Midence), Michael Adedokun, Forster Ajago

Unused subs: Logan Ketterer (GK); Jacob Greene, Daniel Barbir, Edrey Caceres

Head Coach: Terry Boss

Possession: 62% | Shots: 19 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 13 | Fouls: 12 | Offsides: 3 |

Orange County SC v. Lexington SC

2025 USL Championship | Matchday 22

Date: September 12, 2025

Venue: Keyworth Stadium, Lexington, KY







