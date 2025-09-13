Monterey Bay Hosts Hartford Athletic on Hispanic Heritage Night

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (6-12-6, 24 points) returns to Seaside for the start of a critical three-match homestand. First up, Eastern Conference side Hartford Athletic (9-9-5, 32 points) this Saturday. Kickoff from Cardinale Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. PT in Week 28 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. The match will be broadcast locally on KION (46 & 23 over the air, 46 Dish, 27 DirecTV and 5/705 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Only six matches remain in the season and five of the six will take place right here in the confines of Cardinale Stadium, giving Monterey Bay a much-needed boost in its push for the playoffs in the final month and a half of the campaign. This weekend's contest will pit the Crisp-and-Kelp against Hartford Athletic, an Eastern conference club fresh off a midweek, semifinal victory that propelled the side into the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup final. In addition, former Monterey Bay FC goalkeeper Antony Siaha defends the net for Hartford and is expected to make his first return to Seaside since departing the club last offseason.

Monterey Bay FC and Hartford Athletic last met in Connecticut on May 24, 2024 in a fixture that resulted in a 2-1 win for the home side. Adrian Rebollar got things started with a goal in the 18th minute, but Hartford responded with two unanswered goals of their own to secure all three points on the evening. This Saturday will mark just the third meeting between the interconference sides all time, with each club winning its home fixture - but it's Monterey Bay who currently owns the slight advantage in the series with a 6-5 edge in goal difference.

Cardinale Stadium will be celebrating its fourth annual Hispanic Heritage Night at the match, beginning with a Taco Festival comprised of nine of the best local taco trucks, live dancing, face painting, and more, all set to take place at 4:00 p.m. PT. The pivotal match between Monterey Bay FC and Hartford Athletic will then follow the festival with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Monterey Bay FC vs. Hartford Athletic

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 63°F

2025 Records

Monterey Bay FC (6-12-6, 12 pts, 12th West); Hartford Athletic (9-9-5, 32 pts, 5th East)







