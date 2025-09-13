Lexington Sporting Club Ends Knotted with Orange County SC
Published on September 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington's USL Championship team earned a 1-1 draw against Western Conference opponent Orange County SC.
LSC controlled much of the first half, holding 59% possession and dictating the tempo. Between the 12' and 24' minutes, a barrage of corners highlighted Lexington's attacking pressure, including a shot in the 17' minute from Braudílio Rodrigues that rattled off the crossbar.
Despite Lexington's dominance, Orange County found the target with a long-range strike to close out the half in stoppage time. The goal was assisted by Nico Benalcazar.
Lexington came out energized after the break and quickly began generating chances. In the 58' minute, defender Keiran Sargeant floated a precise chip into the box that Forster Ajago met with a powerful header, finding the goal and igniting both the squad and the crowd.
Both teams continued with high intensity for the remainder of the half. LSC goalkeeper Brooks Thompson made a crucial block in the 86' minute to keep Orange County at bay.
Neither side was able to find the net and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.
With playoffs just around the corner, every point matters. The squad will look to build off tonight's performance and pick up a victory in their upcoming game.
Final stats and post-match quotes from Head Coach Terry Boss, forward Braudílio Rodrigues and midfielder Blaine Ferri are attached.
HIGHLIGHTS
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1nt85LbLOBScGEuKrW5SCcEC-YEmnE-BL?usp=sharing
GOALS
45+3' OC: Bryce Jamison (assist: Nico Benalcazar)
58' LEX: Forster Ajago (assist: Kieran Sargeant)
LINEUPS
LEX: Thompson, Sargeant, Wu, Gibert, Hafferty, Ferri, Williams, Adedokun, Rodrigues, Firmino, Ajago (Subs used: Burke, Epps, Midence)
OC: Kadono, Guimaraes, Benalcazar, Miles, Ciotta, War, Kelly, Hegardt, Pinto, Zubak, Jamison (Subs used: Latinovich, Trager, Karam, Dunbar, Molina)
UP NEXT
Lexington begins a three-match road streak beginning Saturday, Sept. 20 at Detroit City FC. LSC will then take on New Mexico United and FC Tulsa the subsequent two weeks before finally returning home for Hispanic Heritage Night Oct. 11.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 12, 2025
- Lexington Sporting Club Draws DC Power FC, 0-0 - Lexington Sporting Club
- Lexington Remains Undefeated to Start 2025/26 Campaign with 0-0 Draw - Lexington Sporting Club
- Lexington Sporting Club Ends Knotted with Orange County SC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Evan Conway scores first-half winner in Friday's inter-conference victory - North Carolina FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Drop First Ever Trip to North Carolina - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Orange County SC Holds Strong to Grab a Point in 1-1 Draw on the Road - Orange County SC
- Monterey Bay Hosts Hartford Athletic on Hispanic Heritage Night - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Update | Battery's October Away Match against Sacramento Rescheduled - Charleston Battery
- What to Watch for as LouCity Travels up the Ohio to Face the Pittsburgh Riverhounds - Louisville City FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Loudoun United FC 9/13/25 - San Antonio FC
- Burke's In-Form Hartford Squad Heads to Seaside for Key Out-Of-Conference Clash - Hartford Athletic
- D.C. United Loan Defender Garrison Tubbs to Loudoun United FC - Loudoun United FC
- Rowdies Sign Alex Mendez - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- United vs. Tulsa: Playoff Push Continues on Meow Wolf Night - New Mexico United
- Momentous Sports Brings Big Names and Big Plans to Sporting JAX - Sporting Club Jacksonville
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington Sporting Club Draws DC Power FC, 0-0
- Lexington Remains Undefeated to Start 2025/26 Campaign with 0-0 Draw
- Lexington Sporting Club Ends Knotted with Orange County SC
- CJ Olney Recalled from Loan by Philadelphia Union
- Lexington Sporting Club vs. Orange County SC - September 12, 2025 - 6 p.m. ET