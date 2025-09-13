Lexington Sporting Club Draws DC Power FC, 0-0
Published on September 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
WASHINGTON - The Lexington SC women displayed a strong defensive performance on the road Friday night, shutting out DC Power FC to remain undefeated on the season with a 0-0 draw.
The evening got off to a slow start. Both sides combined for just one shot on target in the first half and neither truly threatened the opposing keeper.
Lexington peppered the DC goal consistently throughout the second period, twice being denied by the woodwork in search of the go-ahead goal. The first came off the head of center-back Hannah Sharts, the second was a rocket off Emina Ekić's left foot.
Despite leading DC 17-11 in shots, LSC only managed to steer three attempts on frame.
However, goalkeeper Kat Asman and her backline were terrific. They earned their second consecutive clean sheet, something Lexington SC had never previously accomplished in its one-year history.
Asman is now one of just two keepers with multiple shutouts in the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.
"Our team achieving the last two shutouts has been a collective effort with some outstanding individual plays," said Asman after the match. "You can see our backline is hungry to avoid conceding and the girls are willing to put their body on the line in order to keep our clean sheets rolling."
With the 0-0 draw, Lexington moves to 1W-0L-2D on the campaign and ascends to third in the standings.
Final stats and post-match quotes from Head Coach Masaki Hemmi, goalkeeper Kat Asman and defender Hannah Sharts are attached.
HIGHLIGHTS
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/14txksQxdKhWOJI5-54kIK5XK9s7jgZ6f?usp=sharing
GOALS
N/A
LINEUPS
LEX: Asman, Perez, Sharts, Pantuso, Bourgeois, Aylmer, Fung, Griffith, McCain, Ekić, Barry (Subs used: Moyer, Gaynor, White)
DC: Aquino, Almendariz, Cummings, Gilbert, Bedoya, Fitch, Colton, Theoret, Duong, Torbert, Gourley (Subs used: Frilles, Murnin, Guillou, Detrizio, Abera)
UP NEXT
The LSC women are back home Saturday, Sept. 12 to host Spokane Zephyr FC. It will be $1.50 Beer Night at Lexington SC Stadium and Oktoberfest at the Pitch Night. Limited-edition LSC steins will be handed out to fans as they walk through the gates. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET.
